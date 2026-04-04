Nuggets Player Ratings: Nikola Jokic Delivers Another Masterpiece In Narrow Win Over Spurs

Nikola Jokic just reminded everyone that he still has a place in MVP discussions this season. Tonight, Victor Wembanyama saw it first-hand.

The Nuggets star, who sits on the line of the 65-game minimum requirement, just had one of his best games of the season in a critical and highly competitive Western Conference showdown. While the Spurs are nearly 10 games up over the Nuggets, it didn’t look that way today as the 2023 champions successfully defended their home floor (136-134).

On a night where both teams combined for 240 points, scoring was abundant, and it created a box score that was stuffed full from top to bottom. At the center of the stage was the matchup between Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, who delivered a double-double with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and five blocks on 47.1% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

This showdown was anyone’s to win until the very end, as both teams looked quite evenly matched in almost all aspects of the floor. Ultimately, however, the Nuggets sealed the deal and kept the Spurs at bay with their execution in the clutch, especially overtime.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 13 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 0 TOV, 13-25 FG, 1-5 3PT, 13-15 FT, 43 MIN

This performance may have single-handedly revived Nikola Jokic’s MVP campaign. He’ll be eligible as long as he plays the remainder of the games, and he gave us plenty to think about today. As a team-high +12 in nearly 44 minutes, his impact was felt everywhere on the court as he consistently delivered timely baskets and crisp passes to open teammates. Even against tough resistance, Jokic was in his element today, and he looked as comfortable as ever orchestrating the offense for his Nuggets. The best part is his efficiency, as he somehow managed to shoot above 50% while committing no turnovers.

Christian Braun: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TOV, 7-16 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT, 39 MIN

Nikola Jokic was the star and captain of the ship tonight, but the Nuggets would have lost if not for key support from his teammates. Christian Braun was probably his best sidekick today, as his shooting from three (5-11) helped to open up the floor for everyone. His efforts on the glass helped prevent a more lopsided rebounding margin and gave Denver some second-chance opportunities when they needed them most. As more of a role player than a star, Braun rose above his station today, and it fueled the Nuggets to one of their most important wins of the season.

Jamal Murray: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 45 MIN

We’ve come to expect more scoring from Jamal Murray, but he did what was needed to help his team win today. With just 13 shot attempts, he was making it a point not to force his shots and score in rhythm. Instead, he was operating like a more traditional point guard, sharing the ball and running the floor to earn 10 of the team’s 34 assists. Still, he was aggressive enough to apply pressure on the Spurs and ensure that Denver’s offense never got stale.

Cameron Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 6-11 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT, 39 MIN

Cam Johnson has been the perfect fit in Denver, and his 3-and-D playstyle was clearly making a positive influence today. As a versatile NBA veteran, he was doing a little of everything for the team, acting as a spot-up shooter and premier rebounder on the wing. He was also the only Nuggets scorer without a single foul to his name, proving a clean and smart defensive performance. While Cam’s shooting hasn’t always been consistent, the Nuggets are a different team when he’s in rhythm, and it makes them much harder to contain, with so many offensive weapons to cover.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 41 MIN

Aaron Gordon may not have matched the numbers some of his teammates put up, but he had a good game nonetheless as he performed his role to perfection. In the end, size was his biggest advantage, as he used his strength and body to contest shots, grab rebounds, and finish plays under the rim. After battling some injuries this season, Gordon finally looks fully healthy, and it worked wonders for the Nuggets’ defense today, who held the competition to 46.1% shooting as a team.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

The starters dominated in this contest, but the Nuggets still got some key contributions off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. was the sixth player, and only bench scorer, to hit double figures, but they needed every one of his points. While he hasn’t always clicked with this team, the 34-year-old is always capable of getting a bucket, and his presence was key today as another source of perimeter scoring. Zero assists isn’t the most ideal, but he’s not out there to pass when Nikola Jokic is out there running the show.

Jonas Valanciunas: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 5 MIN

Admittedly, it’s not the most impressive stat line for Jonas Valanciunas. Still, he did what he could in limited minutes by providing key size, rebounding, and shot blocking when Jokic sat. For a team that has historically struggled with its star on the bench, Jonas was a steady hand today who made a quiet impact with selfless basketball and consistent focus that never wavered.

Julian Strawther: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

You can’t expect much from 23-year-old Julian Strawther, and his impact was minimal tonight at -8 in 11 minutes. With the Spurs proving hard to keep up, Strawther didn’t get many opportunities, but he still managed to provide a small boost for his team by playing with full energy and effort while he was on the floor. So, while he may not have shot well, his confidence helped maintain a steady rhythm for the Nuggets that saw the team score 25 or more points in every quarter.

Bruce Brown: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Bruce Brown is capable of some big performances, but he struggled in this one on multiple fronts. While everyone else was getting hot offensively, Brown struggled to get it going, finishing at just 28.6% from the field. Despite his shooting woes, he still managed to fire off more shots than any other bench player, effectively bringing down the entire second unit. Fortunately, it hardly mattered in this game as his teammates more than covered for the mistakes.