Nikola Jokic Reveals The Key To Winning MVP

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. While the big man doesn’t necessarily fit the template of being the “ideal” athlete, Jokic has proven that there are many more aspects that can help a player be dominant.

Nikola Jokic’s unique skill set helped him position the Nuggets as a genuine title contender and assert his own status as a perennial MVP candidate. While his three MVP awards may be attributed to his performances, during a recent interview, Jokic revealed the key to winning the prestigious accolade.

“I think you have to have a good group of guys who support you,” Jokic said. “You need to have good chemistry and guys who trust you. So to get the MVP, I think you need to have a great group of guys with you.”

For all intents and purposes, Nikola Jokic’s statement can be considered humble, especially in light of his impact on the floor as an individual. But when delving deeper, it becomes clear that Jokic is making a solid point.

The Nuggets have been immensely successful in the past few years. While the pair of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray has undoubtedly been vital to this process, the squad surrounding them has been equally impressive.

With players such as Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr. (formerly), and many others, the Nuggets have surrounded their superstars with some talented pieces. The symbiotic relationship between the star players and the role players yields tremendous success in the long run.

Nikola Jokic’s Case For MVP Is Strong

As mentioned earlier, Nikola Jokic has emerged as a perennial MVP candidate, and this year is no different. With ESPN currently ranking Jokic second on their MVP tier list, it is apparent that the Denver Nuggets superstar is making a strong case to be considered for the award.

This season, Jokic has been nothing short of impressive. In 59 appearances, Jokic has averaged 27.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.6 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. In doing so, Jokic has led the Nuggets to a 47-28 record, positioning them in fourth place in the West.

While Jokic has been phenomenal this season, he has received tremendous support from his teammates, aligning with his statement about what it takes to win the MVP award. However, the challenge of actually winning it will not be easy.

Jokic currently finds himself competing with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic, all of whom make an equally strong case to be considered for the accolade. While Jokic doesn’t pale in comparison on the performance front, the big man is in a vulnerable position from an eligibility standpoint.

Having missed 16 games this season, Jokic is on the brink of falling out of contention because of the 65-game rule. As things stand, if Nikola Jokic misses even one more game, he will be deemed ineligible for all end-of-season awards.

Still, this may not be as much of a priority for the superstar. With a series of unreal performances in the last week, Jokic seems focused on improving the Nuggets’ current position and the team’s chances in the postseason.