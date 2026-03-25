Comparing The 4 Frontrunners For The 2026 NBA MVP Award

The 2026 NBA MVP race no longer feels like a two-man debate. It has turned into a real four-player fight, and each case looks strong for a different reason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the engine of the Thunder’s 57-15 start and still sits at No. 1 on the NBA’s latest MVP Ladder while averaging 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Luka Doncic has forced his way into the thick of the race with a scoring explosion for the red-hot Lakers, climbing to No. 2 on the same ladder while putting up 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists a night, as his team is running 3rd in the West and looking evermore dangerous with each game.

Victor Wembanyama has turned the Spurs into a 54-18 powerhouse and has built a serious case of his own with 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, on top of his massive defensive impact. Then there is Nikola Jokic, still doing Nikola Jokic things for the Nuggets, averaging 27.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.7 assists while dragging the team through the West and back into the top-four mix.

This is what makes the race so compelling. Shai has the cleanest, best-player-on-the-best-team argument. Jokic has the most absurd all-around production. Doncic has the scoring edge and late-season surge. Wembanyama has the two-way dominance that nobody else in this field can match.

With four candidates who each have a credible path to the award, the cleanest way to separate them is the same one used before: put the numbers side by side and see who actually owns the strongest case.

1. Points Per Game (PPG)

1. Luka Doncic: 33.4 PPG (4 points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.5 PPG (3 points)

3. Nikola Jokic: 27.9 PPG (2 points)

4. Victor Wembanyama: 24.3 PPG (1 point)

Doncic takes the first category because he leads this group in raw scoring. He has carried the biggest pure scoring burden of the four frontrunners, and no one else here matches his blend of volume and self-created offense. If this section is limited to points per game, Doncic has the strongest case.

Gilgeous-Alexander is close behind, which keeps this from being a runaway category. Averaging 31.5 points per game while leading the Thunder to the top of the standings strengthens his overall MVP case, but Doncic still has the higher number. Jokic finishes third, and that says more about the level of this field than anything else. A center averaging 27.9 points per game would usually sit much higher in a comparison like this, but he is up against two guards who have scored at an even heavier volume all season.

Wembanyama comes in fourth, although his 24.3 points per game still highlight how impressive his season has been. His MVP argument is built more around complete two-way impact than pure scoring output, so this was never likely to be his best category. In this section, the order is clear. Doncic gets the full four points, Gilgeous-Alexander takes three, Jokic earns two, and Wembanyama gets one.

2. Rebounds Per Game (RPG)

1. Nikola Jokic: 12.7 RPG (4 points)

2. Victor Wembanyama: 11.2 RPG (3 points)

3. Luka Doncic: 7.9 RPG (2 points)

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 4.5 RPG (1 point)

Jokic takes this category without much debate. He leads the group comfortably and, as usual, does it in a way that shapes the entire game for the Nuggets. His rebounding is not just a stat-padding detail. It is a major part of why the Nuggets can play through him on both ends, finish possessions cleanly, and keep the offense flowing without needing a traditional ball-dominant guard to initiate every trip. Among these four MVP candidates, he has the clearest edge on the glass.

Wembanyama finishes second, and this is one of the categories that strengthens his case compared to the two guards. Averaging 11.2 rebounds per game while carrying a major scoring and defensive load is elite production, especially for a player who also covers so much ground defensively. He is the only one here with a real chance to pressure Jokic in the frontcourt categories, but Jokic still owns the lead by a solid margin. Doncic lands third, which is a strong mark for a perimeter player. His 7.9 rebounds per game are another reminder that his value goes far beyond scoring. Gilgeous-Alexander comes in fourth at 4.5, which is not a weakness in the context of his position, but it places him behind the other three in this specific comparison.

3. Assists Per Game (APG)

1. Nikola Jokic: 10.7 APG (4 points)

2. Luka Doncic: 8.4 APG (3 points)

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 6.6 APG (2 points)

4. Victor Wembanyama: 3.0 APG (1 point)

Jokic takes this category with a clear edge. He is the only player in this group averaging double-digit assists, which is still ridiculous when you remember he is a center. This has been one of the strongest pillars of his MVP case all season. The Nuggets’ offense continues to run through him as both scorer and primary playmaker, and no one else in this field matches that level of passing volume.

Doncic finishes second, which is exactly where you would expect him in a comparison built around offensive creation. At 8.4 assists per game, he remains one of the league’s best table-setters while also carrying the heaviest scoring average in this four-man race. Shai comes in third at 6.6 assists per game, and that number still reflects high-end lead-guard production. He has balanced scoring efficiency and playmaking at an elite level, even if he does not reach the same passing totals as Jokic or Doncic.

Wembanyama lands fourth at 3.0 assists per game. That is not a criticism of his season as much as it is a reflection of where his value shows up most. His case is built much more around scoring, rebounding, rim protection, and overall two-way impact than pure playmaking.

4. Steals Per Game (SPG)

1. Luka Doncic: 1.6 SPG (4 points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.4 SPG (3 points)

3. Nikola Jokic: 1.3 SPG (2 points)

4. Victor Wembanyama: 1.0 SPG (1 point)

Doncic takes this category because he has the highest steals average of the four frontrunners. It is not a huge gap, but he still leads the group, and that gives him the clean edge in a section based strictly on steals per game. For a player carrying that much offensive responsibility, 1.6 steals per game is another strong indicator of overall activity and anticipation.

Gilgeous-Alexander finishes second at 1.4 steals per game, which still fits the profile of a high-level two-way guard. His hands, timing, and ability to create extra possessions have been a steady part of his game all season. Jokic comes in third at 1.3, which remains impressive for a center and continues to reflect how disruptive he can be outside the paint. Wembanyama lands fourth at 1.0, though that number does not fully capture his defensive value because so much of his impact comes through rim protection and shot deterrence rather than steals alone.

5. Blocks Per Game (BPG)

1. Victor Wembanyama: 3.0 BPG (4 points)

2. Nikola Jokic: 1.7 BPG (3 points)

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.5 BPG (2 points)

4. Luka Doncic: 1.5 BPG (1 point)

Wembanyama wins this category as you’d expected. He is at 3.0 blocks per game, which is not just first in this group but first in the league. This is one of the clearest areas where his MVP case separates from the rest of the field. None of the other frontrunners can match his rim protection, recovery range, or the number of shots he erases around the basket.

Jokic comes in second at about 1.7 blocks per game, which is a very strong number for him and clearly ahead of the two guards. Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander are close behind at roughly 1.5, but Shai gets the edge for third because his 48 blocks this season surpass Doncic’s 33 total amount.

6. Turnovers Per Game (TOV)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 2.2 TOV (4 points)

2. Victor Wembanyama: 2.5 TOV (3 points)

3. Nikola Jokic: 3.9 TOV (2 points)

4. Luka Doncic: 4.0 TOV (1 point)

Shai takes this category because he has the lowest turnover average of the four. That stands out even more when you consider his offensive role. He is scoring 31.5 points per game, creating for others, and still taking care of the ball better than the rest of this group.

Wembanyama comes in second at 2.5 turnovers per game, which is a strong number for a player with his usage and shot profile. Jokic is third at 3.9, and Doncic is fourth at 4.0. Both handle far more creation duties than most players in the league, so the turnover count is part of the tradeoff, but in a category ranked strictly by ball security, Shai has the clear edge.

7. Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%)

1. Nikola Jokic: 62.5 eFG% (4 points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 59.8 eFG% (3 points)

3. Victor Wembanyama: 56.3 eFG% (2 points)

4. Luka Doncic: 56.1 eFG% (1 point)

Jokic wins this category clearly. A 62.5 eFG% is the best mark of the four, and it is not close. That has been one of the strongest parts of his season from the start. He gives the Nuggets elite scoring volume without wasting possessions, which is a big reason his statistical case remains so strong. Shai comes in second at 59.8%, which is also an excellent number for a high-usage guard carrying that kind of scoring load.

8. Player Efficiency Rating (PER)

1. Nikola Jokic: 32.6 PER (4 points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.3 PER (3 points)

3. Victor Wembanyama: 28.4 PER (2 points)

4. Luka Doncic: 27.9 PER (1 point)

Jokic takes this category. His 32.6 PER is the best mark in this group and sits at the very top of the league. That fits the rest of his profile. No one in this race matches his combination of scoring efficiency, rebounding, and playmaking in one stat line.

Shai comes in second at 31.3, which is still an elite number and another sign of how complete his season has been. Wembanyama is third at 28.4, a strong mark for a player whose case is built on both ends of the floor. Doncic lands fourth at 27.9. That is still a high-level PER, but the other three are simply ahead of him in this metric.

9. Win Shares (WS)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8 WS (4 points)

2. Nikola Jokic: 13.1 WS (3 points)

3. Luka Doncic: 9.0 WS (2 points)

4. Victor Wembanyama: 8.2 WS (1 point)

Shai takes this category with the highest Win Shares total of the four. At 13.8, he has a clear edge over Jokic and a much bigger gap over Doncic and Wembanyama. That lines up with the full picture of his season. He has combined elite individual production with the best team record in the league, and this metric reflects both.

Jokic comes in second at 13.1, which keeps him right behind Shai in one more major advanced category. Doncic is third at 9.0, while Wembanyama is fourth at 8.2.

10. Win/Loss Record (W/L Record)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 57-15 W/L (4 points)

2. Victor Wembanyama: 54-18 W/L (3 points)

3. Luka Doncic: 46-26 W/L (2 points)

4. Nikola Jokic: 45-28 W/L (1 point)

Shai takes this category because he has the strongest team record of the four. The Thunder are 57-15, which gives him the best player-on-the-best-team case in this race. That has been one of the biggest pillars of his MVP argument all season. The gap is not small either. The Thunder have separated from the rest of the conference and own the league’s top record.

Wembanyama comes in second with the Spurs at 54-18. That is still an elite team record and strong enough to keep him firmly in the race. Doncic is third with the Lakers at 46-26, while Jokic lands fourth with the Nuggets at 45-28. The Lakers and Nuggets are close, but the order is still clear if this category is based strictly on record.

Who Is The Real MVP This Season?

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 29 points

2. Nikola Jokic: 29 points

3. Luka Doncic: 21 points

4. Victor Wembanyama: 21 points

The final score shows how close this race really is. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic finished tied at the top, while Doncic and Wembanyama ended well behind them in the second tier. On paper, Jokic has the strongest all-around statistical case. He won rebounds, assists, eFG%, and PER, then finished second in Win Shares. If the award were based only on across-the-board production, he would have a very strong claim to lead this list.

But the tie at the top is where the larger MVP context takes over. Gilgeous-Alexander stayed close to Jokic in the advanced categories, won points over him in turnovers and steals, and then owned the most important team-based category in the entire comparison. The Thunder have the best record in the NBA, and Shai has been the clear engine of that team from the start of the season. That gives him the cleanest overall case.

Doncic finished third because his scoring was strong enough to keep him in the race, but he lost ground in efficiency and team success. Wembanyama finished fourth, although his place in this group still says a lot about how dominant his season has been. He controlled the blocks category, finished near the top in rebounding, and brought a defensive ceiling none of the other candidates can match.

So even with the 29-29 tie, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the edge here. Jokic has the broader statistical profile, but MVP voting usually breaks toward elite numbers plus elite team success. This season, that points to Shai.