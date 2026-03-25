Marcus Smart Says He Controls Locker Room Energy More Than LeBron James And Luka Doncic

The vibes are pretty good in Los Angeles right now, as the Lakers hold firm to a top-three seed in the West.

While you might initially credit the positive energy to LeBron James or Luka Doncic, veteran guard Marcus Smart says he’s the one primarily responsible for holding everything together. In a recent rapid-fire Q&A with the media, he revealed the true state of affairs in the locker room and why the responsibility has fallen on him to regulate the temperature of the group.

“Definitely me. LeBron and Luka don’t really talk as much, they be locked in,” said Smart. “DA, he’s my guy, but he is kind of all over the place, so I got to regulate that and make sure everyone else is good.”

The most vocal we ever see Luka Doncic is when he’s going off on the officials over a missed call, but that usually doesn’t carry over to the locker room. He’s much calmer and quieter around his teammates, which makes sense given the heavy burden he carries on the court. That’s not even mentioning his family drama, which has recently gone public for the whole world to see.

In the past, LeBron James has typically stepped up as the de facto leader of his teams, and many fans were surprised to hear that he’s too “focused” to take on that role this season. Still, it makes sense considering that James is 41 years old and in his 23rd season. As a free agent this summer, this is expected to be his final months as a Laker, and you can’t expect him to take on a major leadership role in those conditions.

As the team’s starting center and a former No. 1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton might seem like an ideal leader on paper, but he’s just way too inconsistent. A lack of effort and focus has been a frequent issue for him, leading to limited minutes on the floor. Clearly, he’s not going to cut it.

Interestingly, Smart didn’t say anything about Austin Reaves, who has been given the reins as the secondary offensive option. It would make sense for him to be a leading voice behind the scenes, but it seems that he just doesn’t have that kind of role for now.

So, that leaves Smart. With averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 39.9% shooting and 33.6% shooting from three, Marcus isn’t going to stuff the stat sheet, but he does all the little things to help a team win. Notably, he excels on the defensive end, using his strength, instincts, and athleticism to contest shots at the rim and out on the perimeter.

His consistent defensive effort landed him a permanent place in the starting lineup, giving Smart some validation to speak up with more authority in the locker room. In the end, while the Lakers are undoubtedly Luka Doncic’s team, Smart’s influence cannot be overlooked as he continues to play an essential role both on and off the court.