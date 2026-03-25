Patrick Beverley Says Damian Lillard Is Not A Hall Of Famer

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley dismisses Damian Lillard's Hall of Fame case.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard has already made the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, but does that mean he’s a lock for the Hall of Fame?

Speaking on his podcast, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley made the case against Lillard, arguing that if Derrick Rose isn’t Hall of Fame worthy, then neither is the 35-year-old guard out of Weber State.

“Hell no! I love Dame, but it’s too many people that get in the Hall of Fame,” said Beverley. “Second off, Hall of Fame has to be a combination of points, rebounds, assists, wins, playoff appearances, and championships. Like, how are we gonna say no to [Derrick Rose] getting MVP and say yes to Dame Lillard? If he gets a chip, for sure.”

To this day, Derrick Rose’s claim to the Hall of Fame is hotly contested. As the youngest MVP in NBA history, he helped bring life back to the Bulls in the post-Jordan era. At his best, he was simply unstoppable on the court with averages of 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 33.2% shooting from three. In the end, it’s unlikely that he’ll ever make the cut to get into the Hall of Fame, but he did have the exclusive honor of having his jersey retired by the Bulls.

For Beverley, Rose’s case is a lot stronger than Dame’s, but there is (admittedly) some negative bias involved. The two were considered rivals in earlier days, thanks to several heated and high-stakes battles on the court. The trash talk that came after only perpetuated the resentment.

Still, to Beverley’s point, Lillard doesn’t have an MVP to his name. In fact, his playoff track record isn’t any better than Rose’s, despite a mostly healthy career. To date, Lillard has only made the Conference Finals once: in 2019, when his Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Despite his lack of playoff success, however, Lillard has a stronger argument than Bev gives him credit for. Besides his stats as a nine-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA player, and former Rookie of the Year, Dame also has impressive career numbers of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.9% shooting and 37.1% shooting from three.

As one of the game’s all-time greatest shooters and scorers, he’s considered the best player in Blazers franchise history, leading the team in scoring (19,376), three-point field goals made (2,387), and free throws (3,674). Today, at 35, he recently returned to Portland after two years with the Bucks to finish where it all began. Now, as he wraps up his recovery from a devastating Achilles tear, there is optimism about what comes next.

At ninth in the West (36-37), the Blazers are in no position to compete for a title right now, but they are building up a core that can do great things in the future. Notably, with guys like Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Deni Avdija, they have the pieces in place to become a real threat next season, when Lillard finally returns to the lineup. He hasn’t been seen on the court since All-Star weekend, but he likes what he’s been seeing from this team from the opening jump.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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