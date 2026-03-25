Kevin Porter Jr. Is Confident He’ll Break Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Record To Defend Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

Kevin Porter Jr. is eyeing Bam Adebayo's 83-point record to restore some respect to Kobe Bryant's legacy.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Kevin Porter Jr. Is Confident He'll Break Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Record To Defend Kobe Bryant's Legacy
Credit: Fadeaway World

Ever since Bam Adebayo dropped 83 points against the Wizards, the question of its impact on Kobe Bryant’s fans has been a talking point across the NBA world. While most of his fans are watching from the crowd, a lot of the current NBA players are also his fans or have grown up watching him.

Among them is the Bucks’ guard Kevin Porter Jr., who recently brought up Bam Adebayo’s 83-point night on his livestream. He went as far as to say that he’s confident he will break Adebayo’s record just because it is a matter of respect now for Kobe Bryant.

“50 point game? I don’t know, I was out of my mind for real, for real,” said Porter Jr. in the clip that eventually went viral on social media while recalling his own career-high, which was coincidentally against his current team, the Bucks, when he was on the Rockets (he dropped 50 points vs. the Bucks in April 2021).

“I’m trying to drop 80. Shoutout to Kobe, shoutout to Bam, because I’m beating that one day. For sure. Now that Kobe got beat, I gotta beat Bam just for the respect of Kobe. You feel me?” said Porter Jr. in an eye-opening statement.

“Why y’all talking about drop 100 stop the cap. Can I have some… There’s a thing called manifestation, you’ve got to manifest what you believe in,” he eventually clarified.

Considering that the Bucks do not have Cam Thomas anymore and Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined, with all the defensive attention that Ryan Rollins will draw, Kevin Porter Jr. has the perfect stretch of a few games to give it a real go if he is serious.

Of course, it is very, very unlikely that he will be able to replicate the usage rate that Bam Adebayo eventually had in his performance. His 83-point game is the modern era’s highest individual scoring game, and you don’t see such records being broken every day.

However, with the Bucks’ front office reportedly wanting to shut down Antetokounmpo for the season, their remaining games can be viewed as the perfect time to give their young players, like Kevin Porter Jr., a chance to regain their confidence, while assessing which ones are cut out to stay on the team next season.

With 11 games left, the Bucks are set to face the Trail Blazers tonight in Portland, who do not have their star player, Damian Lillard, available to play.

Porter Jr’s career-high performance also came at a time when no one was expecting anything great from the rebuilding Rockets, and they faced the Bucks, who lost Antetokounmpo within the first few minutes of that game.

There is an eerie similarity to the circumstances, and if Porter Jr. does pull it off, Kobe Bryant would likely be smiling at him from the heavens. If anything pays the perfect homage to Kobe Bryant’s legacy, it is the endless pursuit of excellence.

But let’s be real, the Trail Blazers are still a play-in team, and if I were a betting man, I would always bet against Porter Jr. beating Bam Adebayo’s record against them.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Patrick Beverley Says Damian Lillard Is Not A Hall Of Famer
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like