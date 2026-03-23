NBA World Goes Berserk After Bucks Waive Cam Thomas After Only 18 Games: “All This For Nothing”

The Bucks have reportedly decided to waive Cam Thomas less than two months after signing him. This news came just hours before the Bucks are set to face the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report this news, who subsequently also pointed out two key observations in the context of this decision.

“Bucks GM Jon Horst sold Thomas as a key part of the team’s contention ability this season and the future after the team signed him post-trade deadline, while Doc Rivers compared Thomas to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford after just two games. Now he’s waived,” wrote Charania on X.

The 24-year-old guard played only 18 games for the franchise, where he averaged 10.7 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field and 27.5% from beyond the three-point line.

NBA fans saw this update on social media and couldn’t believe the actions of the Bucks’ front office. While most of them questioned and criticized the franchise for not being serious about winning, some also wondered about something going wrong behind the scenes.

“There has to be a trade coming. You don’t just cut a talent like Thomas without a bigger move in the works.”

“All this for NOTHING. 😭”

“Waived by the Nets, then waived by the Bucks 6 weeks later 😭💀 bro can’t keep a job longer than a free trial. 🔥”

“The Bucks used Cam Thomas as a desperation move, and it did not work out in weeks. This is what happens when a franchise has no real plan. Milwaukee is not rebuilding; they are just making noise and hoping something sticks.”

“They didn’t even give Cam Thomas a real chance. What was the point of signing him?”

“He gave a speech about feeling wanted, wonder what happened here.”

“Waiving him ‘just weeks’ after signing? Something happened behind the scenes. Either he didn’t show up in shape, or they needed the roster spot for a bigger trade that’s about to drop. You don’t just sign a guy and flip him that fast unless something fell through.”

While it is not clear if something happened between Thomas and the franchise, it has become increasingly clear that the Bucks’ front office has decided they are no longer in contention for a spot in the play-in this season and should begin clearing up space for potential moves in the offseason.

They are currently 29-41 before tonight’s game against the Clippers, 7.5 games behind the Hornets, who are in 10th place.

With just 12 games left in the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, this move clearly indicates that whatever sliver of hope the Bucks had to make it to the postseason, while mathematically still possible by some miracle, is officially over.