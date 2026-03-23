NBA World Goes Berserk After Bucks Waive Cam Thomas After Only 18 Games: “All This For Nothing”

NBA fans react after Bucks waive Cam Thomas less than two months after signing him.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
ORLANDO, FL - Cam Thomas #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on February 9, 2026 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - Cam Thomas #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on February 9, 2026 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Bucks have reportedly decided to waive Cam Thomas less than two months after signing him. This news came just hours before the Bucks are set to face the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report this news, who subsequently also pointed out two key observations in the context of this decision.

“Bucks GM Jon Horst sold Thomas as a key part of the team’s contention ability this season and the future after the team signed him post-trade deadline, while Doc Rivers compared Thomas to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford after just two games. Now he’s waived,” wrote Charania on X.

The 24-year-old guard played only 18 games for the franchise, where he averaged 10.7 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field and 27.5% from beyond the three-point line.

NBA fans saw this update on social media and couldn’t believe the actions of the Bucks’ front office. While most of them questioned and criticized the franchise for not being serious about winning, some also wondered about something going wrong behind the scenes.

“There has to be a trade coming. You don’t just cut a talent like Thomas without a bigger move in the works.”

“All this for NOTHING. 😭”

“Waived by the Nets, then waived by the Bucks 6 weeks later 😭💀 bro can’t keep a job longer than a free trial. 🔥”

“The Bucks used Cam Thomas as a desperation move, and it did not work out in weeks. This is what happens when a franchise has no real plan. Milwaukee is not rebuilding; they are just making noise and hoping something sticks.”

“They didn’t even give Cam Thomas a real chance. What was the point of signing him?”

“He gave a speech about feeling wanted, wonder what happened here.”

“Waiving him ‘just weeks’ after signing? Something happened behind the scenes. Either he didn’t show up in shape, or they needed the roster spot for a bigger trade that’s about to drop. You don’t just sign a guy and flip him that fast unless something fell through.”

While it is not clear if something happened between Thomas and the franchise, it has become increasingly clear that the Bucks’ front office has decided they are no longer in contention for a spot in the play-in this season and should begin clearing up space for potential moves in the offseason.

They are currently 29-41 before tonight’s game against the Clippers, 7.5 games behind the Hornets, who are in 10th place.

With just 12 games left in the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, this move clearly indicates that whatever sliver of hope the Bucks had to make it to the postseason, while mathematically still possible by some miracle, is officially over.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic Comes Up Short In The Clutch Against Pistons
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like