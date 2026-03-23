Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic Comes Up Short In The Clutch Against Pistons

Monday night’s game was penciled in as one of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ toughest matchups on this road trip. With a 113-110 result, however, the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Lakers in the final seconds of the game, seeing the Purple and Gold’s nine-game winning streak come to an end.

Los Angeles seemed in control of the game early on. Unfortunately, an underwhelming second-quarter display (42-25) left the Lakers in an unfavorable position to play catch-up for the remainder of the game.

The Lakers mounted an inspiring comeback effort led by the trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. Still, some vital errors in the closing seconds cemented the loss. Now falling to 22-7 in clutch games, and 46-26 on the season, L.A.’s tremendous run has come to an end.

Luka Doncic: A

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 11-29 FG, 3-13 3PT, 7-8 FT, 39 MIN

Luka Doncic was effectively the only offensive force for the Lakers for the majority of the game. As the only player to notch double-digit scoring in the first half, it was apparent that he was single-handedly carrying the team along.

The Pistons’ defense focused solely on Doncic going into the second half, but the Slovenian found effective ways to keep the Lakers’ offense going. With some key points in the closing seconds of the third quarter, Doncic brought the Lakers within striking distance.

Doncic’s influence in the fourth seemed limited, but the superstar came up with some key baskets, despite his poor perimeter shooting, to keep the Purple and Gold’s chances of winning alive. Unfortunately, a botched offensive possession on the penultimate play and questionable shot selection on the final possession sealed the loss.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 7-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-9 FT, 40 MIN

Outside of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves was the Lakers’ most viable offensive weapon. However, with only eight points in the first half, it was evident that Reaves was also struggling to score against the Pistons’ defense early on.

Reaves relentlessly attacked the Pistons to start the second half, boosting L.A.’s scoring, but the Lakers’ guard was subject to some physical defense from the Pistons.

While he found answers early on, the start of the fourth was less kind. But in typical fashion, Reaves showed tremendous resilience, coming up with a clutch basket to steal the lead back from the Pistons with less than 30 seconds on the clock. Still, his influence wasn’t enough to secure the win for L.A.

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 4-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT, 39 MIN

LeBron James went scoreless in the first half, the third time in his 23-year-long career, but still found ways to contribute. With his six assists by halftime, James helped facilitate the Lakers’ offense. Unfortunately, the stagnation in the second quarter wasn’t necessarily in the team’s best interests.

James finally scratched midway through the third quarter, notching three points, a block, and an assist in successive possessions, inspiring the comeback charge.

The superstar’s presence in the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor proved invaluable. His disruptive defensive effort stunted Detroit’s scoring, and some key offensive plays ensured the Lakers remained in the running. However, poor execution on the final possession proved fatal.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5-6 FG, 3-4 FT, 27 MIN

Deandre Ayton was particularly impressive in the first half against the Pistons. Although the big man has developed a penchant for struggling against quality big men, he has managed to hold his own against Jalen Duren, emerging as the Lakers’ second-best scorer in the first half while shoring up the rebounding effort.

Ayton was less impactful in the third quarter, as Reaves, Doncic, and James led the comeback effort. In the fourth, however, some key plays added to his tally while subsequently helping the Lakers’ comeback charge.

With some solid defense on Duren, he proved valuable. But overall, Ayton wasn’t enough to contain the Pistons’ star big man.

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 1 TO, 5-5 FG, 1-2 FT, 21 MIN

On the stat sheet, Jaxson Hayes was the Purple and Gold’s most effective big man. With 11 points for the half on 5-5 shooting from the field, Hayes held his own against the Pistons’ frontcourt. While his rebounding wasn’t impressive, his presence as a rim protector was quite noteworthy.

In the third quarter, Hayes was vital. With some huge defensive plays, the big man gave L.A. an opportunity to bridge the gap. While impressive for three quarters, Hayes seemed overwhelmed in the fourth. With some slip-ups and loose passes, the big man’s errors appeared fatal at the time they occurred.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 29 MIN

Jake LaRavia earned significant playing time with Marcus Smart sidelined. While this was a promising sight, LaRavia was largely unimpactful on both ends of the floor.

With only seven points on 3-4 shooting from the field, LaRavia made the most of the opportunities he received. Sadly, as a tertiary option on offense, the forward didn’t receive many looks, limiting his avenues for production.

LaRavia added a three-pointer late in the third quarter to aid the Lakers’ comeback effort, and his solid defensive effort proved vital in choking the Pistons’ scoring.

Sadly, in the fourth, LaRavia was virtually invisible. More importantly, a foul on Daniss Jenkins in the closing seconds helped Detroit regain the lead, putting more pressure on the Lakers heading into the final possession.

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 28 MIN

Over the past few games, Luke Kennard has positioned himself as a heroic character on the Lakers’ roster, capable of producing miracles in big moments. In the first half of the game against his former team, however, Kennard started slow, notching only three points on 1-3 shooting from the field.

Because of a poor start, Kennard seemed tentative to shoot in the second half. Although he attempted more three-pointers in the fourth, it was apparent that the guard had gone cold at this stage.

Kennard seemingly disappeared in the fourth, but some vital free throws late in the quarter brought L.A. level. Still, having come up short on offense and defense, he failed to consistently impact the game.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 15 MIN

With Rui Hachimura sidelined, Jarred Vanderbilt earned more minutes in the rotation. Although he wasn’t very impressive in the first half on offense, his defensive effort was noteworthy.

Vanderbilt appeared more active in the third quarter, contesting shots and making key passes. Although his disruptive defense proved vital in the fourth, his inability to score from beyond the arc on a crucial possession hurt the team’s chances.

Adou Thiero: D

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-1 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2 MIN

Lakers’ rookie Adou Thiero made an early appearance against the Pistons on Monday night. While promising, especially in light of his performances in the G League, Thiero only attempted one shot in two minutes of playing time in the first half. He didn’t appear for the remainder of the game.

Maxi Kleber: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-0 FG, 0 MIN

Maxi Kleber only came into the game on the final play. Having disrupted the James’ inbound pass to Doncic, Kleber put Doncic in a poor position, forcing him to chuck up a Hail Mary shot attempt to win the game.