Lakers Injury Report: Marcus Smart Could Miss Pistons Game With 2 More Bench Players

The Lakers' latest injury report suggests Marcus Smart and two other bench players could miss their upcoming game against the Pistons.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers are set to face the Pistons tomorrow night in Detroit, with a chance to extend their winning streak to 10 games. While the Pistons will certainly be shorthanded (without Cade Cunningham, the MVP candidate who is sidelined due to a collapsed lung), the Lakers could also be missing a key starter in this game, and it’s not Luka Doncic.

According to the Lakers’ latest injury report, Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness), along with Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Maxi Kleber, has been listed as questionable for this fixture. Smart has been pivotal to the Lakers’ success, making key contributions on both ends of the floor.

The 32-year-old guard has averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in the 60 games he has played for the Lakers this season. Smart shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc during this time, and started 53 of those games.

Both Hachimura and Smart have been downgraded to questionable after not being on the injury report before their last win in Orlando. But Maxi Kleber, who missed the past seven games due to a lumbar strain in his back, has upgraded from previously being out to questionable for their visit to Detroit.

While Kleber’s absence may not impact the Lakers’ rhythm as much, since he has missed most of their winning streak games, both Hachimura and Smart potentially sitting out could be a momentum-shifting change for the Lakers.

Even though the Lakers would still have four of their five starters available to play, potentially playing without Hachimura and Smart could cost them dearly on the defensive end of the floor as well as in terms of floor spacing.

Other than Luke Kennard, who nailed the game-winner against the Magic last night, the Lakers do not have a lot of players suitable for floor spacing beyond Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Therefore, while the franchise will be optimistic for potentially having Kleber back tomorrow, they could have worse things to worry about. With 11 games left in the season, each night is a battle for securing the third seed and the home-court advantage in the playoffs now for the Lakers.

If the Lakers win tomorrow, they will improve to 47-25 for the season. But in order to do that, they will hope to have the full strength of their bench available to play.

Even though the Pistons will not have their star player, Cade Cunningham, in action, Jalen Duren and the rest of the team are very capable of coming out all guns blazing and pulling off a surprising win to end the Lakers’ winning streak. It will be interesting to see what happens in Detroit tomorrow.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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