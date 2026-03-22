Nikola Jokic Details Nuggets’ Key Focus Heading Into The Last 10 Games Of The Season

With the Nuggets' starting lineup at full strength, Nikola Jokic highlighted the team's key focus heading into the last 10 games of the regular season.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets have seen several key rotation pieces suffer major injuries this season. With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of their starting lineup sidelined at different points in the campaign, the Nuggets have struggled with consistency.

Sunday night’s 128-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers marked the first time the Nuggets fielded their primary starting lineup in months. After the game, Nikola Jokic shared how important it would be for the team to remain healthy heading into the last 10 games of the regular season.

“We definitely need to stay healthy and get collectively in one direction and get everyone on board,” Jokic stated. “Sacrifice if you need to sacrifice and play harder if you need to play harder. Whatever needs to be [done]. We only have 10 more games.”

Nikola Jokic’s comments reflect a sense of urgency that effectively captures the Nuggets’ current position. Despite having one of the deepest rosters in the NBA on paper, Denver has struggled to assert itself as a title contender due to recurring injuries.

The primary starting five of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cam Johnson has appeared 16 times this season, averaging 37.8 points, an offensive rating of 122.2, and a defensive rating of 107.8 in 14.8 minutes per game. With an 11-5 record, there is some room to believe Denver may have been more successful if it had just remained healthy.

On that note, Nuggets forward Cam Johnson also briefly noted the team’s run-ins with injury this season while speaking to the media. However, when detailing the experience of fielding a completely healthy roster for the first time since mid-November, Johnson shared:

“It’s a great feeling having P-Wat back, having AG back. I mean, this is who we are as a team. We’re deep. We’ve got guys that can make plays all over the court offensively and defensively. So, it’s truly exciting to be back at full strength.”

“We’ve got 10 games left to make a push and finalize our place in the standings,” he continued. “So if we jump up and chase some teams down, we can then get ready for the big show.”

Given their 44-28 record (tied for fourth in the West), it can be argued that the Nuggets navigated their challenges successfully and remained competitive. Thus, with a healthy roster, the Nuggets should be considered a threat.

Nuggets forward Peyton Watson also reiterated this during his postgame interview, stating:

“We know we’ve got a good team, and it’s been a while since we’ve had our full team. I think, when we’re healthy, nobody can beat us.”

Denver has notched a 6-4 record over the last 10 games, including a two-game winning streak. With Nikola Jokic playing at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 28.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game, the Nuggets appear to be rounding into playoff form.

Things finally seem to be falling into place for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, but the final stretch of the season will present some challenges all the same. With two games against the San Antonio Spurs and one game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the calendar to close out the regular season, Denver must overcome these obstacles and build some momentum before the postseason begins.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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