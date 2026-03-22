Paul Pierce Accuses NBA Of Jealousy Bias Against Celtics’ Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

After claiming that the NBA is jealous of the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce shows support to the superstar duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have been the most successful franchise in NBA history, winning 18 NBA titles since the league’s inception. While impressive, Celtics legend Paul Pierce boldly stated that this aspect made the NBA jealous of Boston, leading to many of its players, such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, being slighted.

While speaking with CelticsBlog’s Noa Dalzell during an interview, Paul Pierce revealed why the NBA and the country were jealous of the Celtics.

“I’d be jealous! We have everything,” he stated. “We got the most championships, probably the best sports city in all of America.”

Aside from the Celtics, Boston is also home to some noteworthy sports franchises, namely the NFL’s New England Patriots, the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, and the NHL’s Boston Bruins. However, when considering sheer trophy success, the Celtics have all the franchises beat.

On that note, Paul Pierce may have some grounds to claim that Boston is subject to some jealousy bias. But with specific reference to the Celtics, it is apparent that the former NBA player had felt passionately about the new generation of Boston superstars being overlooked because of it.

“I feel like Boston players don’t get their just due, for the most part,” Pierce stated. “Obviously, Brown not being in the Olympics, Tatum not getting the minutes. I’m always advocating and pushing for them and fighting for them.”

Coming off an impressive title run, both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were hailed as one of the best duos in the league. Still, when it came time to represent the USA at the Olympics, Jaylen Brown was snubbed from the roster, and Jayson Tatum was infamously kept out of the rotation by head coach Steve Kerr.

While the results spoke for themselves, it was evident that both Celtics superstars were treated poorly. Now, with Brown also being overlooked in MVP discussions, Paul Pierce’s reaction may be justified.

Given his close links with the franchise, it may also be a case of him favoring his former team. However, such a display of support is also part and parcel of the Celtics’ culture, according to Pierce.

“It was always open arms to the former players who helped build this place, who helped decorate this place. And that’s what Celtic culture is. It lives on through our history, through our culture,” Pierce shared. 

Paul Pierce’s statement accusing the NBA of bias against the Celtics may be mildly exaggerated, but considering his loyalty to his former club and the apparent disrespect, it seems justified.

Despite the alleged jealousy, Boston has prevailed. With a 47-24 record (2nd in the East), the Celtics have asserted themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA. Having shown resilience in the face of insurmountable odds, the Celtics now find themselves in a position to contend for a title yet again.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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