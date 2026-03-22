Jalen Williams Has A One-Word Reaction As He Returns After 16 Games Missed Due To Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder have firmly established themselves as the top teams in the West despite being without one of their star players, Jalen Williams, for a large portion of the 2025-26 season. While this could be considered a testament to the team’s depth, recent updates regarding Williams’ health could suggest the Thunder are on the verge of becoming even more dangerous.

ESPN’s Shams Charania provided an update on Jalen Williams on X, tweeting that the Thunder star has been listed as probable for OKC’s upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Having missed over five weeks of action (16 games) due to a reaggravated hamstring injury, Williams shared a simple one-word reaction on social media to express his excitement.

“Finally,” Williams posted on his IG story.

Jalen Williams on his return from his 2nd hamstring strain: “Finally” pic.twitter.com/cQWnwgBLbw — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 22, 2026

Jalen Williams’ availability will be a welcome sight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast a league-best 56-15 record following their latest 132-111 win over the Washington Wizards.

Considering that Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has been handed a one-game suspension for getting into an altercation with Justin Champagnie during the game against Washington on Saturday night, having a key player back in the rotation will help OKC maintain its roster integrity.

What Does Jalen Williams’ Return Mean To OKC?

For all intents and purposes, the Oklahoma City Thunder have looked like contenders even without Jalen Williams this season. However, given how deep the Western Conference is, and with teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers rounding into form, having a key rotation piece back could prove vital.

Last season, Williams asserted himself as one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Aside from being a formidable offensive player, the star guard has been one of their most versatile defenders, providing flexibility to OKC’s rotations.

Although the Thunder have been effective without him this season, it is apparent that having Williams back in the lineup will only be a boost to their overall roster strength.

This season, Jalen Williams has appeared in 26 games, averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range.

While these numbers don’t necessarily stand out for a star-caliber player, Williams’ inconsistent availability due to recurring injuries this campaign may be to blame. Still, the guard has repeatedly proven himself valuable in other ways.

With 11 games left in the season, OKC will hope to see the 24-year-old get some games under his belt and gain his footing before the postseason begins. Given how essential he could be in helping the Thunder mount a second title push, the team will also be cautious with managing his load to prevent reaggravating the injury a third time.