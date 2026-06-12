Joy Taylor Turns Heads in Swimsuit While Vacationing In The Dominican Republic

Sports media personality Joy Taylor is enjoying some well-deserved downtime, and her latest vacation photos from the Dominican Republic have quickly captured the attention of fans.

Taylor recently shared glimpses of her tropical getaway on social media, posting photos and videos that highlighted pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and plenty of Caribbean sunshine. The longtime broadcaster embraced the laid-back atmosphere, focusing on relaxation and what she described simply as ‘island time.’

In the photos, Taylor showcased a stylish swimsuit paired with casual beachwear while enjoying the Dominican coastline. The posts reflected a carefree vacation centered around unwinding and escaping the daily demands of the sports media world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Taylor (@joytaylortalks)

As expected, fans quickly filled the comments section with reactions.

“QUEEN SEXY LADY JOY,” one fan wrote.

“Gosh darn! Smart, insightful and well…” another commented.

“I’ve argued with many friends that this woman is the GOAT,” another supporter added.

Others kept their reactions simple with comments such as “Looking good Joy,” “Nice,” and “I love your life.”

The positive reception highlights the strong following Taylor has built throughout her career, both as a sports broadcaster and as a social media personality. The vacation comes during an important chapter in Taylor’s professional journey.

After departing Fox Sports in July 2025, Taylor took a step back from the daily grind of television broadcasting. Rather than immediately jumping into another major network role, she spent time reevaluating her future and deciding what direction she wanted her career to take.

Taylor had become one of the most recognizable faces at FS1 during her tenure there. She previously served as moderator on ‘Undisputed’ alongside Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, worked as a co-host on ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd, and later became one of the central figures on ‘Speak’ alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce.

Her departure from the network marked the end of a significant chapter in sports television, where she had established herself as one of the industry’s most prominent female voices.

Instead of rushing back into a similar role, Taylor recently launched a new project called ‘The Daily Play’ through the Urban One Podcast Network. The micro-podcast delivers concise daily sports commentary, typically running between five and ten minutes, allowing Taylor to offer her perspective on the biggest stories in sports without the demands of traditional television programming.

The format represents something of a return to her roots in radio and audio content. Taylor has explained that she wants greater flexibility and creative control while also spending more time working behind the scenes in content creation and media development.

That shift appears to be giving her more freedom to balance professional projects with personal experiences such as her current Dominican Republic getaway.

Throughout her broadcasting career, Taylor has built a reputation for combining strong opinions with thoughtful analysis. Whether discussing the NFL, NBA, college sports, or broader cultural topics, she has remained one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media.

Now, as she enters a new phase of her career, Taylor appears to be enjoying both the professional opportunities ahead and the personal freedom that comes with them.

For the moment, though, the focus is not on sports debates or breaking news. It is on sunshine, ocean views, and a relaxing escape in the Dominican Republic, where Joy Taylor is making the most of some well-earned island time.