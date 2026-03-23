Charles Barkley Explains Why Lakers Are Not Contenders Despite Praising 9-Game Win Streak

Charles Barkley makes his feelings known on why the Lakers are not champiomship contenders despite a nine-game winning streak.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley sits courtside against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lakers are currently on a nine-game winning streak before heading to Detroit to face the Pistons. NBA legend Charles Barkley recently appeared on the Jim Rome show and addressed his opinion on the Lakers’ current form.

While he praises the Lakers for a solid showing in this stretch, he still believes that they are not serious contenders to come out of the West, let alone win it all in the Finals.

“Luka has been playing great. You know what’s so fun about our business? Three months ago, it was the greatest trade in sports history; two weeks ago, Luka was a bum.”

“It’s almost comical when you wake up in the morning and watch TV. Three months ago, it was the worst trade in NBA history, two weeks ago, [it became] Nico was right, the Lakers stink, bla bla bla.”

“Two weeks later, they’re playing great. Luka’s been playing great; he’s been unbelievable. Austin has played great, and LeBron is probably the best third wheel in NBA history.”

“And LeBron is such a great player because he can do it all, because he’s not going to have the ball, the ball should be in Luka’s or Austin’s hands because they’re the two best players on the team at this stage”.

“But LeBron’s such a great player, he can fit in and just finish. It’s a great situation for him; nobody in the NBA has a better third player. But I don’t think they can win the championship.”

“I don’t think they can beat OKC, Denver, or the Spurs. I think the Rockets and Minnesota would be an interesting series. They’re playing great, but I don’t think they can beat OKC, Denver, or the Spurs.”

Charles Barkley has always been a critic of the Lakers, who, until February, believed that they were tanking and not serious contenders in the league.

After the first week of March, Barkley outrightly stated that the TNT contract forces them to act like the Lakers are a good team, but he believes that they are not a contender.

If the Lakers beat the Pistons tonight, they will extend their winning streak to ten games. And while they might be playing like the best team in the league right now, that will also seemingly not be enough to impress Barkley enough to say they could win it all.

Considering that it all boils down to a seven-game series, I know that the regular season record eventually becomes immaterial.

But if momentum and team chemistry mean anything in the sport of basketball, it is at these moments heading into the most important phase of the year, where the final few games of the regular season can help a team find rhythm and iron out its wrinkles before the playoffs.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Draymond Green Fires Back At Robert Horry For Dragging Him Into Luka Doncic-Goga Bitadze Beef Story Draymond Green Fires Back At Robert Horry For Dragging Him Into Luka Doncic-Goga Bitadze Beef Story
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like