Draymond Green Fires Back At Robert Horry For Dragging Him Into Luka Doncic-Goga Bitadze Beef Story

Draymond Green was not happy with Robert Horry’s comments after Luka Doncic was assessed his 16th technical foul of the season, which has now been rescinded, following a dust-up with the Magic’s Goga Bitadze.

The Warriors veteran recorded an episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” and responded to the Lakers legend namedropping him in comments about his frustrations with the officials.

“Goga Bitadze, trash-talking Luka at the foul line, and Luka said that Bitadze said he will f–k up his whole family. Robert Horry goes on the show and brings me up. I think he just wanted some attention, so everybody, let’s give Robert Horry some attention that he deserves.”

“But I don’t know what I had to do with this. I am all in favor of not taking money out of the players’ pockets. I’m not sure how you brought up my name in this statement because I don’t talk s— about people’s families.”

“I talk a lot of s— on the basketball court, I don’t talk about a guy’s family because no one is going to come to court and talk about my family. That line won’t be crossed, so I respect Luka for standing up to that.”

“Robert Horry brought my name up. I’m not sure what point he was trying to make, but it didn’t enhance the story. I know my name enhances a lot of people’s story, but unfortunately for this one, I don’t quite see how it made sense there, but I guess thanks for the shout-out, Robert Horry?”

The Georgian big man allegedly made remarks about Doncic’s family, which he later denied, but at the time they led to Luka Dončić’s one-game suspension.

This left a bad taste in Robert Horry’s mouth, who initially urged Doncic to refrain from indulging in trash-talk in the first place. But later, he also called out the officials for bias against specific players, bringing up Green’s name.

“I always laugh because I’ve always seen certain players, I’m not gonna call no names *coughs* Draymond Green, that says things to the refs and they let it slide,” said Horry on the Spectrum SportsNet postgame show after the Lakers’ recent visit to Orlando.

“But when you say things to another player, there’s no pushing or shoving, you wanna call a double tech on the players? Stop taking money out of players’ pockets.”

While the league decided to rescind the technical foul, Horry made those comments under the assumption that Doncic would not be available for tonight’s game against the Pistons due to an automatic one-game suspension.

Had he known that the beef between Doncic and Bitadze would not cost the Lakers, per se, he may not have brought Green’s name into the mix.

But this shows the influence of reputation in this league; whenever an incident happens where a player might be needed to color outside the confines defined by the sport and get their hands dirty, a comparison to Draymond Green is always expected.