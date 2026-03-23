Skip Bayless Blasts NBA For Saving Luka Doncic From Suspension

While the Los Angeles Lakers will be pleased to see Luka Doncic's tech rescinded, Skip Bayless didn't necessarily feel the same way.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points in the direction of Knicks fan Spike Lee (not pictured) after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points in the direction of Knicks fan Spike Lee (not pictured) after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic received his 16th technical foul of the season after a verbal spat with Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze on Saturday. While this would typically result in an automatic suspension, the NBA rescinded Doncic’s technical earlier on Sunday, ensuring his availability for the Lakers’ matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

While the Lakers will undoubtedly be pleased with the turn of events, Skip Bayless was seemingly enraged with the NBA for bailing Luka Doncic out of trouble. While sharing a scathing message on X, Bayless called out the NBA by tweeting:

“Luka’s tech rescinded? Ridiculous. He obviously started it with Goga, Goga responded in kind, then Luka escalated it all the way back up the floor. But the NBA obviously doesn’t want to lose its biggest ratings draw and gate attraction … who gets away with arguing every call.”

Skip Bayless has earned a reputation for being a fairly biased and opinionated analyst. However, given his reasoning, there may be some merit to what he is saying.

Luka Doncic is known for complaining about officiating during games, which has often led to negative outcomes for the Purple and Gold. However, the back-and-forth between Doncic and Bitadze is a compelling case.

Doncic was initially given a technical foul for talking trash to Bitadze. Upon revealing the unsavory details of the exchange, the Lakers superstar made a solid argument for the call to be reversed, though Bitadze insinuated that Doncic initiated things.

It is apparent that the NBA has picked a side in this case, and understandably so. Still, considering the ethical ramifications of this decision, Bayless may have raised a solid point.

With the call being rescinded, Luka Doncic gains a new lease on life, though he still finds himself in a challenging position. Given that he is still only one technical foul away from suspension, the Purple and Gold will need Doncic to tread carefully.

With averages of 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game in 59 appearances this season, Luka Doncic is undoubtedly the Lakers’ best player. Losing Doncic for a game at this point in the season could prove catastrophic, but the Purple and Gold can still approach this situation strategically.

Given the Lakers’ current position (46-25), having Doncic available for the game against the top-ranked Detroit Pistons is beneficial. However, if he picks up his 16th technical in this game, being suspended for the game against the Indiana Pacers may not be the worst possible outcome.

Given that suspensions do not carry over into the playoffs, the Purple and Gold may view this alternative favorably. When also considering that it would require two technical fouls before another suspension is allocated in the regular season, the slight flexibility may prove beneficial.

Realistically, any of the three games after the game against the Pistons may be an ideal time for Luka Doncic to clear up his tally of technical fouls. Although the ideal scenario wouldn’t see Doncic add to his pre-existing count, given experience, creating contingency plans may be wiser.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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