Timberwolves Could Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo In Blockbuster Summer Trade

The Timberwolves are emerging as a potential landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks' asking price is steep.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The 2026 offseason is going to be iconic in terms of player movement across the NBA. Out of all the stars who might join new teams, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the most prestigious, and his situation could shift the NBA’s hierarchy for years to come.

As it stands, multiple teams have been involved in trade talks, and new ones are joining the sweepstakes every day. According to The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest riser in the Giannis talks, with a optential framework for a deal revolving around Jaden McDaniels.

“The Timberwolves are also seen by some as an emerging option for the Bucks. While Antetokounmpo is known to prefer a trade involving a team in the Eastern Conference, league sources say the Bucks are interested in what Minnesota has to offer,” wrote Sam Amick. “If the Timberwolves want to get into the mix, league sources say the Bucks would want a package including Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr., and their two tradable first-round picks (No. 29 in this year’s draft and their 2033 pick).”

After finishing sixth in the West this season and advancing to the Western Semi-Finals, the Timberwolves announced their new big three for the future: Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Joan Beringer. If the Wolves had their way, they wouldn’t trade any of those three core players. Nevertheless, exceptions can be made when someone like Giannis is on the table.

As the bona-fida star and leader of the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards runs the show, and he has made it clear that he wants his team to make some major roster upgrades. Notably, a replacement for Julius Randle seems to be the move, and Giannis would more than suffice, even over someone like Kyrie Irving.

The best part for the Timberwolves is that they wouldn’t have to give up Randle or Gobert to get a deal done. If they are willing to part with Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr., and their two tradable first-round picks, it might just be enough to snag Giannis from the Bucks.

At 31, the Greek Freak is years ahead of Edwards, but his skillset and championship experience would raise their ceiling exponentially. In 2025-26, which is considered a down year for Giannis, he put up 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. Alongside a fearless scorer like Edwards, Giannis could thrive in the frontcourt and feast in the paint with a spread offense.

The only question for the Wolves is whether they trust Giannis to stay healthy. With just 36 games played this season, Giannis’ availability has seen a sharp decline, and it could cause Minnesota to think twice before giving up such a major package in return. Plus, if they can use fewer resources to address their need at point guard, it could be a better alternative to a Giannis trade.

For now, it remains to be seen what the Timberwolves will do, but it’s clear that they are fully committed to building a championship team around Anthony Edwards. He’s shown that he can deliver when the stakes are highest, but he’ll need some help if Minnesota wants to keep up with the likes of the Thunder and Spurs in the West.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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