Steve Kerr Dives Into How Stephen Curry’s 20-Game Absence Has Benefited Brandin Podziemski

Steve Kerr explains how Stephen Curry being sidelined due to injury ended up helping Brandin Podziemski improve his game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Warriors guard Stephen Curry and guard Brandin Podziemski talk during a timeout during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Rockets at Toyota Center.
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Warriors have essentially guaranteed a spot for themselves in the play-in tournament, barring any unlikely miracles in which the Golden State loses all its remaining games and the Pelicans win all theirs.

Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 21 games due to suffering from runner’s knee syndrome, is expected to be back in action by the end of March. The Warriors have been 5-16 over this stretch.

While critics might perceive this as a detrimental stretch for the team’s championship ambitions, their head coach, Steve Kerr, thinks this time has benefited the young point guard, Brandin Podziemski.

“It’s a great experience for Brandin. 20-games without Steph. I think where he is in his career, he’s proven he can help drive winning. I think that’s been apparent. He does a lot of things that can help drive winning,” said Kerr during a press conference before their loss to the Hawks last night.

“He is, in my mind, really exploring how good he can become and what type of player he wants to become. I think you’ve seen lots of hiccups along the way where he’s trying things that aren’t working, but playing without Steph for 20 games is going to expose some of that.”

“If he’s playing off Steph, off of the ball, if he’s playing more of a secondary ball-handler role, he’s really good. He does a lot of things that other players don’t do. He’s got a knack. When he tries to be too on ball, you see him get into some trouble.”

“You’re seeing the works, and this is all part of being a young player. I think for him, he has to sort through all of that, and the idea of what it means to be on a team.”

Kerr emphasized the need for cherishing the phase of Podziemski’s career where he is exploring his own game while trying to do things that the team needs him to do to win, which he may not enjoy personally.

Podziemski, over the last 21 games, has averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 42.0% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point line.

This is clearly an improvement from the 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists that he averaged in the first 50 games of the season with Curry. The Warriors’ head coach concluded by calling this a “complex and interesting” time in Podziemski’s career.

The team is now expecting to reevaluate Curry’s situation after they return home on Tuesday, ahead of their Wednesday-night game against the Nets. It will be interesting to see how playing off-ball after Curry’s return will impact the 23-year-old guard’s output in the game.

That will truly be a test of whether Curry’s absence has actually helped Podziemski or not, since increased usage often results in improved numbers, but the art of precision in execution is something that doesn’t show up on the box score.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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