Multiple Teams Pursuing Austin Reaves, But Lakers Cannot Afford To Lose Him

This summer marks a pivotal moment for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming off their first full season with Luka Doncic, which ended in the second round, they have an opportunity to make some moves that will raise their ceiling. But before the Lakers can worry about the minor roster tweaks, they must first take care of one of their own.

In a few weeks, guard Austin Reaves will become an unrestricted free agent, meaning the Lakers risk losing him for nothing. In fact, according to the latest intel from The Athletic’s Dan Woike, multiple teams will be in pursuit of the 6’5″ sharpshooter. With no obvious replacement options, the Lakers will be compelled to offer Reaves a generous contract, who is being pursued by at least four different teams.

“All of this, of course, is contingent on the Lakers and Reaves coming together on a deal,” wrote Woike. “While team and league sources believe that the Lakers and Reaves will eventually land on a contract that makes sense, the door for Reaves to walk is open should he get a big offer elsewhere. Rival executives predicted Reaves could command $40 million a season due to a combination of his play, his age, and, perhaps most importantly, a free-agent class completely devoid of players as productive as him in their prime.”

“At present, the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, who both have needs at the guard position, are the only teams with the sort of salary-cap space available to meet that sort of financial mark,” Woike added. “Other teams that are known to have some interest in Reaves — like Utah and Atlanta, per league sources — would need to make roster moves to find the necessary space. League sources say winning will be a significant factor in Reaves’ thinking.”

Reaves has never made an All-Star team, and his up-and-down play in the postseason has led some to doubt that he’s worth a $240 million contract. With some big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and potentially Kawhi Leonard on the trade block, some have argued that the Lakers would be better off going for one of them over devoting such a massive share of the cap for a high-end role player.

That’s why there is a world where Reaves gets lured to another team. If the Bulls or Nets are willing to offer the full max, it could be enough to outbid the Lakers. Similarly, the Jazz and Hawks could get involved if they make the necessary space. For Reaves, what matters the most (besides the money) is winning. More than anything, he wants to secure a future where he can play meaningful games and compete for championships on a regular basis.

It may not seem like it now, but the Lakers give Reaves everything he desires, and he’d be hard-pressed to find a better situation. Alongside Luka Doncic, he can compete for years, and he’s already seen how effective their partnership can be. For a Lakers team trying desperately to catch up to its competitors, securing Reaves’ future will be especially important as Rob Pelinka begins the momentous task of assembling a quality supporting cast of role players.

With averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game last season, Austin proved himself worthy of a bigger role, and now it’s time for the Lakers to pay up. While it might not be the most ideal position for GM Rob Pelinka, who else is easily available at his position who can produce at his level?