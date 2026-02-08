Cam Thomas Issues Bold Statement On Bucks Free Agency Move

After signing with the Bucks, Cam Thomas issued a statement highlighting why he chose Milwaukee in free agency.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a tumultuous season with the Brooklyn Nets, featuring discord over contract discussions in the offseason, Cam Thomas finally found himself on the way out after the team waived him. As a free agent, the guard garnered considerable attention, eventually opting to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Thomas’ decision to join Milwaukee isn’t a random one. In fact, the young guard noted that the Bucks were among the few teams to express a desire to acquire him while speaking with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

“I picked Milwaukee because they wanted me, and they told me they’ve been interested for years now. So, it’s good to have this opportunity come to fruition. And I’m just hoping to meet everybody, get to know everybody, and contribute as soon as possible,” he stated.

The Bucks’ interest in Cam Thomas was noted ahead of the deadline. Although Milwaukee has seen solid production out of players such as Kevin Porter Jr. this season, given the team’s current position, it has become abundantly clear that the offense needs an upgrade.

For the 2025-26 season, despite earning a limited role in the Nets’ rotation (24.3 minutes per game), Cam Thomas was averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field.

Considering that he averaged 24.0 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field during the 2024-25 season as the focal point of Brooklyn’s offense, however, there is reason to believe he could be a reliable contributor in Milwaukee.

 

Can Cam Thomas Boost The Bucks’ Performance?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a largely underwhelming team this season. While the arrival of Myles Turner and the development of Ryan Rollins have been noteworthy takeaways from the season, given the team’s current record of 21-29 (12th in the East), the overall performance hasn’t been impressive.

Much of this could be attributed to Milwaukee’s dependence on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the team.

The Bucks have struggled to perform as Antetokounmpo has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries this year. Naturally, this doesn’t bode well for the team’s playoff aspirations, currently sitting 2.5 games behind the red-hot Charlotte Hornets in 10th place.

For the most part, adding a player like Cam Thomas has upside. As a young guard with tremendous potential, Thomas is more than capable of boosting Milwaukee’s scoring. Given that their offensive rating of 113.0 (24th in the NBA) could benefit from some improvement, Thomas adds value.

However, from the perspective of making the team more competitive, this move may not have as much merit.

While capable, Thomas isn’t necessarily the most effective off-ball player. Considering that Milwaukee’s offense primarily runs through Antetokounmpo, should the Bucks play Thomas next to him, the 24-year-old’s production may stagnate.

Needless to say, this may not be in Milwaukee’s best interests, as the franchise simultaneously deals with the possibility of trading Antetokounmpo in the offseason. Thus, while this could be an opportunity for Cam Thomas to showcase his abilities, it may not yield significant results for the Bucks.

TAGGED:
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
