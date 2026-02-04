Multiple NBA Teams Urging Bucks To Wait Until Summer To Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Multiple NBA teams are actively urging the Milwaukee Bucks to slow down and resist the temptation to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before the February deadline. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, there is growing pressure from around the league for Milwaukee to wait until the summer, when the market for a two-time MVP is expected to be far more aggressive and lucrative.

The logic is simple. Right now, the Bucks are fielding serious interest, but the offers are constrained by deadline mechanics, cap rules, and limited time to construct multi-team frameworks. Teams believe that once the offseason arrives, those restrictions ease, more franchises can enter the bidding, and Milwaukee’s leverage increases substantially.

At the moment, three teams have clearly separated themselves.

The Miami Heat are viewed by many executives as presenting the most balanced package. Their offer blends draft capital with young, established players, and more importantly, Miami is reportedly the one destination where Antetokounmpo sees a realistic long-term vision.

The Heat offer financial advantages, a clearer hierarchy where Giannis would be the unquestioned centerpiece, and a more open Eastern Conference path. From a basketball and lifestyle standpoint, Miami continues to check boxes that others do not.

The Golden State Warriors remain firmly in the mix with a pick-heavy proposal that would appeal to any team contemplating a reset. From Milwaukee’s perspective, that kind of package makes sense if a rebuild becomes inevitable. However, league chatter has consistently suggested that Antetokounmpo may be hesitant about Golden State.

Joining an aging core led by Stephen Curry, dealing with the Western Conference grind, California taxes, and the lingering comparisons to Kevin Durant’s Warriors tenure are all factors that have reportedly cooled enthusiasm on Giannis’ side.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the newest variable. Minnesota recently cleared additional cap flexibility and is actively exploring complex multi-team structures to make a Giannis deal viable. While their current offer is not considered as strong as Miami’s or Golden State’s, Antetokounmpo reportedly sees genuine appeal in a potential partnership with Anthony Edwards, which keeps the Timberwolves relevant in conversations.

Despite all this, Antetokounmpo has repeatedly emphasized that a trade is not his preferred outcome. He has publicly stated that he loves Milwaukee, the organization, and the city, and that he would stay if the front office can build a competitive team for next season. That stance complicates the Bucks’ decision-making. Trading him now may maximize certainty, but waiting preserves optionality.

This is where other teams’ advice comes into focus. By waiting until the summer, Milwaukee can evaluate whether internal improvements or smaller moves change the trajectory. If not, the offseason would almost certainly bring a broader field of bidders, including teams currently unable to participate meaningfully at the deadline. More picks, better young players, and cleaner cap structures would be on the table.

The Bucks are not being told to rush. They are being told to be patient. Whether Milwaukee listens may ultimately shape the next decade of the franchise.