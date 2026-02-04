Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Stay With Bucks If They Can Build A Competitive Team Next Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will stay if Bucks can prove they can contend.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo has made one thing increasingly clear as trade speculation swirls around the league. His future in Milwaukee is not tied to comfort or familiarity. It is tied to competitiveness.

In an interview with Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo was asked directly whether he would commit to staying with the Milwaukee Bucks if the organization could put him back in a position to win consistently. His response left little room for interpretation.

“You’re saying that if they can convince me to stay within the team, and the next year that we can compete? Oh yeah, 1,000 percent. One million percent.”

That comment is significant given where Milwaukee currently stands. The Bucks are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 19–29 record, and this season is rapidly slipping away. Antetokounmpo is not expected back from injury until next month, and by that point, the postseason picture may already be out of reach. Internally, there is growing recognition that this year may be a lost cause from a competitive standpoint.

That reality explains why multiple teams are circling. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors are all closely monitoring the situation, prepared to act if Milwaukee signals openness to a deal. Each has different pathways to a trade, and each believes it can offer Antetokounmpo a clearer path to contention than what the Bucks currently have.

Yet Antetokounmpo’s comments reinforce that a trade is not inevitable. In a separate interview, he again expressed his desire to retire in Milwaukee, emphasizing his deep ties to the city and the organization.

That puts pressure squarely on Milwaukee’s decision-makers. The Bucks do not have an abundance of draft capital or young blue-chip assets. They have one tradable first-round pick and one pick swap, which limits their margin for error. Any major upgrade would require aggressive use of those assets, likely combined with long-term salary commitments.

Recent reporting has suggested one possible avenue. With the Memphis Grizzlies lowering their asking price for Ja Morant, there is a thought around the league that Milwaukee could explore a bold move to reshape its roster around Antetokounmpo. Such a deal would come with risk, especially given Morant’s injury history and down season, but it would represent a clear signal of intent.

From Antetokounmpo’s perspective, intent matters. He is not asking for promises. He is asking for proof. Proof that the Bucks are still willing to push their chips in, even with limited flexibility. Proof that mediocrity will not be accepted as the new standard.

ByVishwesha Kumar
