Milwaukee Bucks Might Have Found A Way To Convince Giannis Antetokounmpo To Stay

The Milwaukee Bucks might have stumbled onto a rare path that keeps Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wisconsin a little longer. It does not involve splashy free agency promises or empty loyalty slogans. Instead, it revolves around leverage, timing, and an unexpected opening created by the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, the Grizzlies are now lowering their asking price for Ja Morant, a development that could ripple far beyond Memphis. Iko noted that a reduced price for Morant would appeal to teams like Miami and Minnesota, franchises that have been closely monitoring Morant while keeping their main asset base aimed at a Giannis pursuit.

That detail matters for Milwaukee.

This matters for Milwaukee because Giannis has reportedly emphasized that his future with the Bucks is conditional on the organization’s ability to build a competitive roster. While he has publicly expressed a desire to retire in Milwaukee, he has also made it clear that winning remains the priority. The Bucks’ front office is well aware that standing pat is not an option if they want to keep their franchise cornerstone.

Milwaukee’s challenge has been asset flexibility. The Bucks currently have just one tradable first-round pick and one pick swap available under league rules.

If the Grizzlies are indeed willing to move Morant for fewer premium assets, Milwaukee could realistically enter those talks. Any deal would almost certainly require the Bucks to part with at least one of their remaining draft assets, possibly both. Memphis is prioritizing draft capital as it commits to a full rebuild, and Milwaukee would need to meet that expectation.

From Giannis’ perspective, a Morant acquisition would represent tangible proof of organizational commitment. Pairing Antetokounmpo with a high-usage, playmaking guard addresses one of the Bucks’ most persistent roster issues since their 2021 championship run. It would also signal that Milwaukee is willing to exhaust its limited resources to compete rather than pivoting toward a long-term reset.

Morant’s individual situation also plays into why this path could appeal to Milwaukee. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season while shooting 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range. Those numbers represent a significant drop from his previous All-Star standards, largely due to injuries that have limited him to just 20 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the external pressure continues to build. The Timberwolves recently cleared additional cap flexibility and are actively exploring multi-team structures to pursue Giannis. The Warriors remain aggressive with a pick-heavy offer. Miami’s proposal is viewed by many league observers as the most balanced, combining picks with young, high-level players.

With the February 5 trade deadline approaching, Milwaukee faces a narrow window to reshape the narrative. Even if Giannis is not moved this week, the offseason is expected to bring even stronger offers. The Bucks’ best chance to keep him may be demonstrating now that they can still execute meaningful upgrades.

A potential Morant deal would not guarantee contention, but it could change the internal calculus. For Giannis, that distinction matters.