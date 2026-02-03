Timberwolves Are Going All-In On Giannis Antetokounmpo As They Create Cap Space With Smart 3-Team Trade

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is officially in chaos mode, and the Minnesota Timberwolves just made a move that screams long game. On the surface, it looks confusing. Underneath, it is loud and deliberate.

According to Shams Charania, Minnesota, Chicago, and Detroit agreed to a three-team deal that sent Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley to the Chicago Bulls, while the Detroit Pistons received Kevin Huerter, Dario Saric, and a protected 2026 first-round pick swap from Minnesota.

Minnesota received no players back.

Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Jaden Ivey, Mike Conley Jr.

Detroit Pistons Receive: Kevin Huerter, Dario Saric, 2026 Minnesota Timberwolves first-round pick swap

That is the part that initially made people blink. Why would a team in the middle of the playoff race move rotation pieces and take back nothing?

The answer is money.

As Bobby Marks reported, this deal slashes Minnesota’s luxury tax bill from roughly $24 million down to just $3.8 million. The Timberwolves now sit under the first apron and only slightly above the tax line.

Mike Conley Jr.’s $10.7 million salary coming off the books matters. So does clearing outgoing money without taking on a long-term salary. Minnesota is creating breathing room, flexibility, and optional pathways in real time as the league circles Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The players involved help explain why Chicago and Detroit were eager participants. Kevin Huerter was averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field, though his three-point percentage dipped to 31.4%. Detroit gets a shooter, Dario Saric, and a future pick swap.

Chicago takes a swing at youth and experience. Jaden Ivey’s role had shrunk dramatically this season, averaging just 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in just 16.8 minutes per game, while Conley brings leadership and short-term stability.

Minnesota’s motive is different. This is not about improving today’s rotation. It is about unlocking tomorrow’s ceiling. The Timberwolves have been linked to Giannis for weeks, but their offer was always viewed as complicated. This move simplifies things as it reduces tax pressure and clears cap space. It gives Minnesota more freedom to absorb money in a larger deal, which is often the hardest part of a true superstar trade.

This also feels like step one, not the final act. Do not be surprised if this evolves into a five or six-team framework. That is usually how deals of this size come together. One move opens space while another takes on contracts and picks change hands.

Minnesota is not pretending anymore. This is an all-in signal without saying the words. You do not trade rotation guards for nothing unless you are lining up something massive.

Giannis may or may not end up in Minnesota, as that part is still uncertain. But what is clear is intent. The Timberwolves are clearing the runway, lowering financial barriers, and preparing to swing at the biggest star on the board.

When a team starts making moves that only make sense in a larger context, the league notices. Minnesota just told everyone they are not done.