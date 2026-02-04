Warriors Players Choose Teammate They Wouldn’t Let Date Their Sister: A Clear Winner Emerges

Stephen Curry dodged the question, but there was one name that kept coming up from other Warriors players.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the bench with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) and guard Buddy Hield (7) and guard Gary Payton II (0) during the game against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

There is a brotherhood that exists in the NBA, especially within a team, but there is one question that often tests loyalties. NBCS asked Golden State Warriors players to name the teammate they wouldn’t let date their sister, and a particular name kept coming up.

Gui Santos: “None of them. None of them.”

Stephen Curry: “Thankfully, my sister’s already married, so I don’t have to answer that question. Haha.”

Moses Moody: “I got some pretty good guys. I don’t have a sister, so all of them can date my sister.”

Jimmy Butler: “Probably Buddy [Hield]. Just because I don’t think that she can understand a word that he says.”

Buddy Hield: “Jimmy, for sure, not dating one of my sisters. Hell no, he’s not dating none of them.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis: “Buddy Hield…”

Brandin Podziemski: “Buddy. No way. No way.”

Gary Payton II: “Buddy love. Absolutely not.”

Buddy Hield was the clear winner in this one category, where you absolutely do not want to be the popular pick. Hield did not see it coming, either.

“What is it about my charm that you guys hate?” Hield asked. “Just let me know. What about my charm do you guys hate? That’s all I gotta say, but I still love you guys.”

Poor Buddy. As for Hield’s dating life, he appears to have been in a relationship with model Remi Martinii for quite some time now. They have three children together, and it sure doesn’t seem like the 33-year-old would be a bad choice to date one’s sister if he were single.

Jimmy Butler’s naming Hield wasn’t the least bit surprising, though. They have been jokingly firing shots at each other ever since Butler was traded to the Warriors in February 2025. It would have been a shock if he had named anyone else.

As for Stephen Curry, what’s funny about that response is that a former teammate of his actually married his sister. Damion Lee, who played for the Warriors from 2018 to 2022, and Sydel Curry tied the knot in September 2018. They have three children together and appear to be going strong as a couple even today.

