Heat Could Look To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo And Ja Morant Without Giving Up Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are reported to be among the teams part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but it appears the Milwaukee Bucks superstar isn’t the only big name they’re chasing. Newsday Sports’ Steve Popper was told the Heat could look into acquiring Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant without giving up Bam Adebayo or Norman Powell.

“With about 30 hours to go ahead of the deadline, of all the rumors one wild one a league source told me yesterday he’s hearing: possibility of — Miami pairing moves for Giannis and Ja Morant without giving up Bam or Powell.”

That would be quite the maneuver, but many would find it hard to see how the Heat would accomplish it. Popper was told not to doubt Heat general manager Andy Elisberg.

“My reaction was what most will be — How could they pull that off? I was just told don’t doubt Andy Elisberg and then Spoelstra ability to fill out the rotation.”

You wouldn’t bet against Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra finding a way to make things work with Antetokounmpo and Morant, even if the fit isn’t great. Spoelstra is arguably the best in the business today. As for Elisburg getting both of them, let’s see if there is really any way to pull that off.

We’ll first look at Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 2025-26. The Heat’s package for the two-time MVP is reportedly Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Terry Rozier, a 2026 first-round pick swap, a 2029 first-round pick swap, their 2030 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and their 2032 first-round pick.

What is left for Morant then, if neither Adebayo nor Powell is going the other way to the Memphis Grizzlies? Well, it was previously reported that the Heat’s offer for the guard might just be the expiring salaries of Rozier and Simone Fontecchio. If Rozier goes to the Bucks, then someone like Andrew Wiggins ($28.2 million) would have to be moved.

What is also working in the Heat’s favor is that the asking price appears to have dropped significantly. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer report that the Grizzlies are eager to move on from Morant, who is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26, after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

“Yet multiple rival teams have said this week that the Grizzlies’ asking price for Morant has dropped dramatically, with Memphis officials apparently eager now to just move on from its longtime Face of the Franchise to truly launch their rebuild around second-year big man Zach Edey and rookie swingman Cedric Coward.”

It still seems unlikely that the Heat get Antetokounmpo and Morant, but you never know. Crazier things have happened.

The Heat’s days of contending for championships had seemed to be over for quite some time after they traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in February 2025. They’d get right back in the mix if they pull this off.

A core of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Morant, and Powell looks formidable on paper. The lack of shooting, of course, would be the biggest concern. Powell is the only reliable three-point shooter among the four, but as mentioned earlier, you’d be believing that Spoelstra can make it work.