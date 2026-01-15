Miami Heat’s Potential Offer For Ja Morant Would Be Lower Than Expected

Ja Morant has been one of the many stars to be mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. Although several teams have been presented as potential landing spots, recent updates indicate the Miami Heat as the most likely one.

Several deals have been proposed to facilitate the guard’s move to Miami. On paper, the Grizzlies may also reap the benefits of such a trade, primarily since it helps bring over the necessary assets to structure a rebuild or remain competitive.

Unfortunately, a recent report by the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang suggests the Heat may present a less favorable package to the Grizzlies for Morant due to his reduced trade value. He wrote:

“ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the ‘Grizzlies would prioritize draft picks and young players in return.’ But the expectation is the Heat would not want to include any first-round picks or any of its best young players in a potential deal for Morant.”

“A hypothetical trade that has the Heat dealing away the expiring salaries of Terry Rozier and Simone Fontecchio for Morant would work. But Miami would then have to be willing to take back Morant’s $89 million in additional salary during the next two seasons instead of allowing Rozier and Fontecchio’s contracts to expire this upcoming offseason.”

Chiang noted that Ja Morant is due to earn $39.4 million this season. Given that the combined contract value of Terry Rozier and Simone Fontecchio is $34.7 million, the Heat would have to absorb an additional $4.7 million, effectively pushing them over the first tax apron.

Additionally, Miami would have to be prepared to absorb Ja Morant’s $42.2 million cap hit next season, along with the $44.9 million cap hit the year after.

Realistically, this may be feasible since Norman Powell‘s $20.4 million contract will expire next season. Given that Andrew Wiggins could also decline his $28.2 million player option, the Heat could see more cap space freed up next season. But this would leave Miami relatively shorthanded, creating a greater need for roster reinforcements.

For the Grizzlies, such a deal has significantly less value. Although acquiring two expiring contracts presents a positive outlook for future cap flexibility, the fact that they wouldn’t be acquiring any draft picks or young talent means the Grizzlies may not have the pieces needed to structure their rebuild.

Memphis’ demands for a young player and draft compensation have been noted. If the Heat aren’t willing to find a middle ground, facilitating a trade may prove challenging.

The Heat Should Trade For Ja Morant

Miami’s interest in acquiring Ja Morant has been fleeting, primarily since they already boast a solid core. On this note, however, NBA insider Chris Haynes urged the Heat to pursue the two-time All-Star, highlighting Pat Riley’s ability to handle such players and aid their development.

At this stage, Ja Morant’s exit from Memphis seems inevitable, especially after his recent fight with his teammate. Given that recent updates suggest a heated exchange between the two, Morant’s position in Memphis is certainly weaker.

But considering that the two-time All-Star already purchased a $3.2 million house in Miami, it appears that even Morant is angling for a trade to Miami, despite his cold response to the trade rumors.

The notion of having a player like Ja Morant join the Heat is certainly exciting. While possessing elite athleticism and showmanship, the guard has repeatedly proven himself capable of taking over games for the Grizzlies.

Although there has been a drop-off in production this season, with averages of 19.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 40.1% shooting from the field, there is reason to believe that a change in scenery could be just what he needs.

If the Heat succeed in negotiating a trade without parting with their key players, adding Morant to their current core could transform the team into a title contender. By featuring a backcourt trio of Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Ja Morant, Miami could evolve into a more dynamic offensive unit with notable playmaking flexibility.

Miami is currently placed eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-19 record. With the potential to climb up the ranks and even emerge as a dark horse contender, the Heat may see the value in making an upgrade.