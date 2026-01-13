How The Heat Can Acquire Ja Morant As Grizzlies Star Reportedly Wants To Go To Miami

Ja Morant’s time in Memphis has reached an end, something we could not have believed just a few seasons ago. Once viewed as the face of the Grizzlies and one of the NBA’s most dominant stars, Morant finds himself at the center of uncertainty. At just 26, his resume should still be getting built, but a combination of off-court issues and mounting on-court problems has stalled that potential.

From public clashes with the coaching staff to a string of suspensions and ill-advised moments, the gap between Morant’s talent and his reliability is too wide to ignore. That tension has shown up in the numbers as well.

By his own standards, this has been a down season: 19.0 points and 7.6 assists per game on inefficient shooting splits (40.1% FG, 20.8% 3-PT FG), while Memphis hovers around the fringes of the play-in picture at 17-22. For a player that was in contention to be the face of the league, the lack of impact on winning has only fueled the sense that both sides may need a fresh start.

It doesn’t help that Morant’s trade value is at an all-time low right now, and it is becoming apparent that the Grizzlies won’t demand a blockbuster return filled with picks, and might have to settle for whatever is out there. However, the situation has taken a decisive turn.

Recent reports indicate the Grizzlies are open to moving Morant before the trade deadline, and just as importantly, that Rachel Nichols has indicated Morant has a preferred destination: Miami.

The Heat are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, intrigued by the idea of pairing their culture with Morant’s incredible explosiveness.

While teams like the Bucks and possibly the Timberwolves could be interested, we cannot ignore how the Knicks have a strong pull, according to Draymond Green. Amazingly, even the struggling Kings are expected to sniff around.

Still, with all factors considered and Morant’s preference, Miami has emerged as the most logical fit. If the Heat decide to push their chips in, the question isn’t whether interest exists, but what kind of trade package it would take to finally bring Ja Morant to South Beach.

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Simone Fontecchio, 2029 first-round pick

Miami Heat And Ja Morant Are A Perfect Fit

From a basketball standpoint, Miami is one of the few teams that actually makes sense for a player like Ja Morant right now. The Heat sell structure. Erik Spoelstra’s system is demanding, detail-oriented, and built around accountability, which is exactly what Morant has lacked in Memphis.

Miami’s culture has rehabilitated careers before, from Jimmy Butler’s “problem child” reputation to the resurgence of players who needed firm direction. Morant would be asked to win, defend, and lead, three things the Heat don’t compromise on.

On the court, Morant solves Miami’s biggest offensive issue in one move: rim attacking. The Heat rank 15th in free-throw attempts (24.1 FTA) and only 23rd in offensive rating (113.9), leaning heavily on half-court execution. Morant, even in a down year, remains one of the league’s most explosive downhill guards.

His career averages of roughly 22.4 points and 7.6 assists don’t tell the full story, it’s the constant stress he puts on opposing defenses that opens up cleaner looks for shooters and easier finishes for bigs.

Just as important, Miami can insulate Morant better than almost any market. South Beach is loud, but the Heat’s internal messaging is controlled. There’s no public freestyling, no star-first treatment.

If Morant buys in, Miami gives him something Memphis never truly could at this stage: stability with championship credibility. For a player whose career narrative is drifting off course, that matters as much as any stat line.

Miami Makes A Push In The East With Morant, Adebayo, Herro, And Powell

Add Morant to a core featuring Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell, and Miami suddenly looks far more dangerous in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Adebayo remains one of the league’s most versatile bigs, anchoring elite defenses while averaging 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds with decreased playmaking (2.6 assists per game).

Morant’s presence would ease Bam’s offensive burden, allowing him to punish switches and attack from the short roll rather than initiate everything himself. Herro (21.8 PPG and only 2.7 APG) also benefits significantly from this alignment.

Instead of being forced into difficult self-created shots late in the clock, Herro slides into a more natural scoring role, attacking tilted defenses and feasting on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Morant’s ability to draw two defenders on nearly every drive creates the kind of offensive gravity Miami has been missing.

Powell, meanwhile, adds another perimeter scorer (23.8 PPG this season) who can punish rotations and keep defenses honest, giving Spoelstra far more lineup flexibility. The bigger picture is playoff viability. Miami has survived on grit and execution, but the East is increasingly about shot creation at the top.

The Pistons, Knicks, and Celtics all have special players who can take over games. Morant gives Miami that counterpunch, someone who can flip momentum in a five-minute stretch and force opponents to adjust their entire coverage. This is a ceiling-raiser that puts Miami back into the serious conversation.

Grizzlies Settle For What Could Be The Best Package Available

For Memphis, this trade isn’t about “winning” the deal, it’s about reclaiming control of their timeline. Morant’s value, once untouchable, has undeniably dipped due to injuries, suspensions, and strained relationships within the organization.

Waiting for a perfect offer may not be realistic. Andrew Wiggins (16.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG) gives the Grizzlies a proven two-way wing with playoff experience, someone who can immediately stabilize a rotation that’s lacked consistency on the perimeter.

Nikola Jovic (9.0 PPG and 3.9 RPG at 22 years old) adds developmental upside, offering size, shooting potential, and positional versatility at just 21 years old. Simone Fontecchio (8.0 PPG on 36.4% 3-PT FG) brings spacing and professional reliability, something Memphis has sorely missed when lineups have unraveled.

While none of these players individually replace Morant’s star power, collectively they restore balance to a roster that’s been swinging between extremes. The 2029 first-round pick is the quiet but crucial piece.

Miami’s future is far from guaranteed, especially if this core ages out or injuries strike. That pick gives Memphis flexibility, whether to package it in another deal or hold it as a long-term asset. In a market where Morant’s reputation complicates negotiations, this may be the cleanest reset the Grizzlies can find: depth, stability, and a chance to move forward without the constant turbulence that has defined the past two seasons.