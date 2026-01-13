Lakers Sign 28.7 PPG Scorer To 10-Day Contract After Standout Run In G-League

Lakers take low-risk flier on Kobe Bufkin after G-League tear.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a low-risk swing on upside, agreeing to a 10-day contract with Kobe Bufkin after his explosive run in the G League, according to senior ESPN Insider Shams Charania. The move rewards production and keeps the Lakers flexible as they navigate roster and cap constraints heading toward the trade deadline.

Bufkin has been nothing short of dominant for the South Bay Lakers. In seven games, he is averaging 28.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field and 39.0% from three. The efficiency jumps off the page just as much as the volume. He has looked comfortable creating his own shot, attacking off the dribble, and punishing defenses that give him space. For a Lakers team desperate for scoring punch beyond its stars, that matters.

The contrast with his NBA resume is striking. Bufkin’s career averages sit at 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, numbers shaped largely by injuries and inconsistent opportunities. Drafted 15th overall in 2023, he spent his first two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, where his development was repeatedly interrupted.

A fractured thumb and a sprained toe derailed his rookie year, followed by season-ending shoulder surgery early in his second season. He was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets and waived before the 2025 season began, leaving his NBA future uncertain.

This is not Bufkin’s first 10-day opportunity this season. He previously signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in November but did not see game action. This stint with the Lakers offers a clearer path to minutes, especially with the team searching for reliable guard depth and energy off the bench.

Financially, the deal makes sense. The 10-day contract pays $131,970 and fits neatly within the Lakers’ tight cap situation. With the team hard capped at the first apron, flexibility is everything. A short-term look allows the front office to evaluate Bufkin without committing future resources.

The timing adds intrigue. If finalized as expected, Bufkin could suit up immediately against Atlanta, the team that drafted him. For a player fighting to re-establish himself, that stage could not be more fitting.

For the Lakers, this is about upside without obligation. For Bufkin, it is another chance to prove that his G League breakout is not a fluke but a sign of what he can be when healthy and trusted.

