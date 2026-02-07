4 Buyout Candidates The Warriors Should Target After Trade Deadline

The Warriors are in roster-trimming season now. The trade deadline passed, the rotation is changing again, and the front office just made its biggest bet by bringing in Kristaps Porzingis in the deal that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks.

That move also tells you what the next step is. The Warriors are not trying to “develop” the back end of the roster. They are trying to stack playable minutes around their core and survive the ugly parts of games: late-clock possessions, bench stretches, and matchups where the opponent can load up on the first option. The standings make the urgency obvious. The Warriors are 28-24, sitting 8th in the West right now, which puts them in the middle of the play-in traffic and leaves very little margin for dead weeks.

This is why the buyout market matters for them. It is not about finding another star. It is about finding one clean skill that travels: a guard who can score without help, a connector who can defend and move the ball, or a big who can play 10 to 15 solid minutes without breaking the scheme. Cam Thomas, Lonzo Ball, Chris Boucher, and Eric Gordon all check at least one of those boxes, and all four are now available because of deadline fallout.

Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas is the most obvious upside swing because he can create points without needing a perfect possession. The Warriors’ offense is built on movement, but every team still needs a guy who can manufacture a look when the play dies. Thomas has proven he can do that.

ESPN reported the Nets waived Thomas after failing to find a trade, and his season line shows why teams still care even in a down year: 15.6 points and 3.1 assists in 24 games, with 39.9% from the field, 32.5% from three, and 84.3% at the line. He also missed 20 games with a hamstring injury.

For the Warriors, the fit is simple. They do not need Thomas to run their system. They need him to win the non-star minutes. When the ball movement slows, he can get into a pull-up, get to the line, or punish switches. He also gives them a different kind of shot profile than most of their guards, because he is comfortable taking tough twos if the defense takes away the arc.

The concern is also simple. His defense has to be playable. The Warriors can hide one weak link sometimes, but not for long stretches. That means his best use is a defined role: short stints, clear matchups, and a green light to score while staying within team rules on the other end.

If you want the highest ceiling add from this group, it is Cam Thomas. If you want the safest add, it is probably not.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball is more of a “function” play than a “points” play. The Warriors have enough decision-makers. What they need is clean possessions and perimeter size, especially when lineups get small and the ball starts sticking.

The key here is availability. The Jazz officially waived Ball this week, which opens the door for him to sign anywhere, with the Warriors reportedly showing heavy interest in signing him, per Jake Fischer. His season production has been modest: 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Those numbers are not why you sign him. You sign him because he can defend bigger guards, push pace off rebounds, and make the simple pass that keeps the offense flowing.

For the Warriors, Ball makes sense if they want a guard who can play next to a scoring-heavy lineup without demanding touches. He is at his best when the job is “connect the floor,” not “carry the offense.” That fits a team that wants to keep the ball moving, keep the turnovers down, and get into early offense before the defense is set.

The swing skill is the shot. If he is not a threat from three, teams will duck under screens and shrink the floor. That is where the Warriors would need to be honest about role and minutes. Ball works if he is used as a defender and connector. He does not work if he is asked to be a top-three option.

This is the type of signing that looks boring on paper but can stabilize a rotation quickly.

Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher is the “change the bench energy” option. He is not a starter add. He is a 10-minute add who can swing the feel of a game with activity.

He was moved at the deadline, and ESPN reported the Celtics sent him to the Jazz, with the deal framed around roster space and money. Boucher played only nine games this season and averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes. The Jazz then waived both Boucher and Lonzo Ball in an official transaction release.

So why would the Warriors care? Because the skill set is still useful in small bursts. Boucher can block shots, run the floor, and crash the glass. He also gives you a different look next to Porzingis or behind him, because he plays fast and plays for extra possessions. If the Warriors want to keep their tempo high, a big who can sprint, contest, and rebound helps.

The limits are real. He is not a strong anchor big, and his strength can be a problem against heavier centers. That is why the role has to be targeted: second-unit pace lineups, matchups where mobility matters, and minutes where the Warriors want to switch more and fly around.

If you want a simple upgrade over “minutes that do nothing,” Boucher is a clean candidate.

Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon is the classic buyout target: a veteran shooter who can give you a narrow job and accept narrow minutes.

The timeline is clear. Shams Charania’s note in ESPN’s deadline tracker said the 76ers traded Gordon to the Grizzlies to create flexibility for roster moves. It was primarily a salary-cap decision, and Gordon averaged 5.5 points in six games this season. Then the Grizzlies officially waived him.

For the Warriors, the pitch is spacing. Gordon still has gravity, and he still knows how to play next to stars: relocate, shoot, and make the extra pass. He also brings veteran calm, which matters when games get tight and the second unit starts forcing shots.

But you also have to accept the trade-off. He is not a stopper anymore, and if the opponent is hunting matchups, he can be targeted. That means the Warriors would need to protect him with lineups that have enough size and defense around him.

If the Warriors want one simple tool for the stretch run, Gordon is that tool. You are not signing him to change the team. You are signing him to make the defense respect one more shooter, so the floor stays open for the lineups that matter most.