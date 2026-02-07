Warriors Are Targetting Lonzo Ball In The Buyout Market

The Golden State Warriors are not done reshaping the roster even after the trade deadline, and their attention has now shifted to the buyout market. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are actively exploring the possibility of adding Lonzo Ball if he clears waivers, signaling another low-risk swing by a team still trying to stabilize its season.

“As the Warriors are working to convert two-way guard Pat Spencer to a roster spot, Golden State also has its sights set on adding Lonzo Ball via the buyout market, sources say.”

That interest comes shortly after Ball was traded to the Utah Jazz at the deadline and subsequently waived, making him available to contenders with roster and financial flexibility.

Ball’s numbers this season do not jump off the page. In 20.8 minutes per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range. Those struggles are real, and they reflect a player still trying to regain rhythm after years of injuries. However, Golden State’s interest is less about scoring and more about fit, defense, and ball movement.

The Warriors currently have just over $3.4 million in second-apron space, which gives them the ability to sign Ball if he agrees to a minimum-style buyout deal. From a roster standpoint, Ball would not be asked to carry offense. Instead, he would be tasked with defending, pushing pace in short bursts, and functioning as a connective passer alongside high-usage stars.

This move also reflects how Golden State’s deadline unfolded. The Warriors were aggressive in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, submitting a pick-heavy offer that ultimately fell short. They pivoted by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a deal that sent Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks, while also reportedly missing out on Jaren Jackson Jr. due to their focus on Giannis.

At eight in the West with a 28–24 record, the Warriors have lived in the play-in range all season. They rank 15th in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating, an imbalance that explains their buyout strategy. Ball would not fix their offensive inefficiency, but he could help preserve defensive structure and reduce the workload on primary ball-handlers during non-Stephen Curry minutes.

This is not a franchise-altering move, but it fits Golden State’s current reality. With bigger swings off the table, the Warriors are looking for marginal gains that can help them survive the playoff race, and Lonzo Ball represents a low-cost option who still brings value in the right role.