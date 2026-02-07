Luka Doncic Says Kevin Durant Was The First Player To “Bust His A**” In The NBA

Luka Doncic has never lacked confidence, but even the most gifted players have a moment when the NBA makes its presence felt. For Doncic, that moment came courtesy of Kevin Durant. Appearing on the Cousins podcast alongside Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Luka Doncic didn’t hesitate when asked who truly welcomed him to the league.

Vince Carter: “What was your welcome to the league moment? Do you have a moment where you’re like, I’m here, or like, damn?”

Tracy McGrady: “Who busted your a**. That’s what he’s trying to say. Who was the player that you matched up with, and after that game you were like, yeah, you watched him, you watched film, but when you actually got on the court with him, it reassured you that he was really that nice.”

Luka Doncic: “It’s definitely KD. Definitely KD. I mean, you see him on TV, but just playing against him is different. Like, he’s insane. The way he plays the game, the talent he has, it’s insane. So I think it’s definitely KD. There’s no bad shot for him.”

That respect is rooted in experience, not hype. Doncic and Durant have met 17 times in their careers, with Luka holding a narrow 9–8 edge in those head-to-head matchups. Individually, Doncic has more than held his own, averaging 32.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in those games. Durant, meanwhile, has averaged 25.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, delivering his trademark efficiency and shot-making every time.

Their first meeting set the tone. On November 17, 2019, a then-20-year-old Doncic put up 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while adjusting to Durant’s scoring gravity and composure. Durant countered with 32 points, showing exactly why his reputation as one of the most unstoppable scorers in league history is well-earned. It was not a bad performance from Luka by any stretch, but it was a clear lesson in what elite NBA shot creation looks like in real time.

What stood out to Doncic was not just the numbers, but the feel of the matchup. Durant’s ability to rise over defenders, shoot comfortably from anywhere, and remain unbothered by coverage left a lasting impression. For a young star still finding his footing, it was a reminder that talent at the NBA’s highest level looks different up close.

Years later, Doncic has become that same problem for defenses, routinely bending games to his will. Yet his acknowledgment of Durant speaks volumes. Even as one of the league’s best players, Luka still recognizes the moment when greatness first stared him in the face and showed him exactly how high the bar really was.