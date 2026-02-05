Trade Grades: Warriors Move Kuminga For Porzingis After Missing On Giannis Sweepstakes

This is a trade that was obviously a plan B. Golden State aimed for a superstar move in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, struck out, and opted for Kristaps Porzingis in a deal that feels more like a face-saving move. Still, when you’re trying to squeeze one more run out of a dynasty core around Stephen Curry, standing still isn’t an option.

Full Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Kristaps Porzingis

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield

In other words, they might have had no choice. Jonathan Kuminga‘s time with the Warriors was more than over after months of speculation, and there was no way back for the talented 23-year-old (averaging 12.1 PPG and 5.9 RPG in 20 appearances). Perhaps the Bucks didn’t want the package that was offered to them, and that forced the Warriors into a different direction because keeping Kuminga was not an option.

For Atlanta, this is a very different story. They turn an injury-risk veteran into a young forward with upside in Jonathan Kuminga, plus an elite movement shooter in Buddy Hield (who is posting 8.0 PPG on 34.4% 3-PT FG this season). One team is trying to extend a barely open window – the other may have just widened theirs. Warriors fans will need to prepare for these trade grades.

Golden State Warriors: C+

This feels like a move they had no choice but to make. Kuminga wanted a bigger role and a future away from Steve Kerr, and Golden State clearly felt that tension. Rather than let the situation drag into next season, they flipped him into a proven frontcourt scorer who better fits their immediate timeline with Stephen Curry (and Draymond Green).

On paper, Porzingis (17.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.3 BPG in 17 games) gives them size, rim protection, and floor spacing they’ve lacked. But the upside is capped. The big man is a strong complementary piece, but he cannot stay healthy. He only played 42 games last season and has only 17 appearances in this campaign.

Trading a 23-year-old athletic wing with two-way upside for a veteran with a long injury history is a gamble that only makes sense if the Warriors truly believe their title window is still open right now.

Porzingis adds a more traditional half-court dimension, especially in pick-and-pop and post mismatches, but he also slows certain lineups down. It’s a talent upgrade in specific areas, and moving Kuminga was the goal they achieved, but it isn’t a winning trade.

Stephen Curry: C+

For Curry, this move wasn’t great. On one hand, Porzingis gives him a legitimate pick-and-pop partner who can stretch defenses out to near-logo range for a big. So Curry has some offensive help on paper.

On the other hand, this isn’t the second star-level boost that might have truly shifted Golden State back into the contender tier. Kuminga, for all his rawness, brought athleticism and downhill pressure that sometimes eased Curry’s offensive burden. Porzingis scores efficiently, but he isn’t Giannis. Curry needed Giannis.

Thinking positively, Curry will benefit from the added shooting and size. But the overall ceiling of the roster may not have risen as much as he would have hoped, and we are bothered that Steph didn’t get the superstar help he deserves.

Draymond Green: A+

If anyone is thrilled right now, it’s Draymond Green. He didn’t get traded when he thought he would. Green was clearly upset at the trade rumors, and while he brushed that off, it bothered him. He has had a heck of a run in Golden State, and not being made excess to requirements must feel good right now.

Draymond has to improve his play on both ends of the court to prove he remains untouchable because the Warriors might still look to acquire Giannis this summer. Losing Klay Thompson was one end of the core, and letting Green go would be another. The Warriors don’t want to move Draymond, so he has to improve his play. Still, Green gets an A+ because he gets what he truly wanted: stay where he is.

Kristaps Porzingis: B+

Golden State’s ball movement and spacing should give Porzingis cleaner looks than he’s seen in years, especially in pick-and-pop and trail-three situations. Playing next to Curry means defenders can’t load up on him, and that efficiency bump could be significant.

Defensively, he steps into a role where he doesn’t have to do everything. With Draymond organizing the defense, Porzingis can focus on rim protection and contesting shots. Still, the only reason this isn’t higher is durability and pressure.

He’s joining a team with championship expectations and a demanding system that relies on chemistry and quick reads. Porzingis has only played 17 games this season, posting 17.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.3 BPG, so expecting him to stay healthy is a tall ask.

Atlanta Hawks: A

Atlanta quietly crushed this. Kuminga is still only scratching the surface of his potential, an explosive athlete who can defend multiple positions and score in transition. On a team willing to give him runway, he could blossom into a high-level two-way forward, which is one of the most valuable styles in the league.

Buddy Hield adds immediate offensive juice. His movement shooting fits beautifully next to ball-dominant guards, stretching defenses, and opening driving lanes. Even if he’s not a long-term piece, shooters of his caliber always have value, either on the floor or as a future trade asset.

Most importantly, the Hawks have a core to build on. All-Star Jalen Johnson, future All-Star Jonathan Kuminga, two-way guard Dyson Daniels, and Most Improved Player contender Nickeil Alexander-Walker are a nice group on paper. The Hawks won this deal because we believe in Kuminga that much.

Buddy Hield: B-

Hield’s role in Atlanta should be clear: space the floor and fire away. He’s one of the league’s best high-volume movement shooters, and that skill travels to any system.

The question is long-term fit. Hield is more of a specialist than a foundational piece, and his defensive limitations mean he has to be paired carefully in certain matchups. If Atlanta leans into a youth movement, he could eventually become more of a trade chip than a core player, but this isn’t the worst move for Hield.