NBA Fans Go Wild As Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga To Hawks For Kristaps Porzingis

The NBA world reacts to the Warriors trading Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
NBA Fans Go Wild As Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga For Kristaps Porzingis
NBA Fans Go Wild As Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga For Kristaps Porzingis

The Jonathan Kuminga trade saga has finally ended as the Warriors have packaged him and Buddy Hield in a trade with the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. This trade is a major swing for both teams as the players are aligned with their current objectives.

 

NBA fans saw this information on social media as Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news on X. They were mostly relieved that the Kuminga saga was finally over. But some were also disappointed that this effectively ended their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

“They thought they were getting Giannis😭😭😭.”

“This trade tells you the Warriors are done waiting.”

“Bro finally got traded.”

“So the Warriors are truly out of the race for Giannis.”

“Porzingis next to Steph is a nightmare matchup for the league”

“Warriors fans are fuming.”

Several such reactions flooded the internet as they finally offloaded Jonathan Kuminga after months of turmoil and angst over his future. After Jimmy Butler’s injury, this move seems a bit shocking, as Steve Kerr had emphasized how important Kuminga had suddenly become to the team.

The Warriors were looking to capitalize on Stephen Curry’s championship window, and Kristaps Porzingis brings that level of experience and skill that can help them to do that now. He reunites with his former Celtics teammate, Al Horford, to give them some size and depth in the center role.

The seven-foot-two-inch center is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc as a stretch big. But he has only played in 17 games this season after suffering from an illness and a left Achilles tendinitis issue.

He is currently day-to-day but could soon return to action for the Warriors, as early as tomorrow against the Suns or, realistically, against the Lakers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were looking to go younger and find long-term pieces to build around Jalen Johnson, following Trae Young’s exit. And getting rid of Kristaps Porzingis allows them to do just that with Kuminga and also add a veteran sharpshooter, Buddy Hield, to their roster in the process.

Kuminga is currently recovering from a bone bruise and will be expected to join the Hawks soon, while Hield will join immediately. The 23-year-old forward was averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field.

Hield is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting a career-low 34.4% from beyond the arc. This fall in his efficiency is a contributing factor to why he fell out of the rotation and has now been traded to the Hawks, effectively as a salary filler.

In my opinion, this is a win-win trade for both teams as they now have players that are aligned with the franchise’s objectives. But this effectively puts the rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially joining the Warriors to rest until the offseason.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after the Denver Nuggets call timeout in the second overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Proves Why He Is The Face Of New York With Clutch Performance Against Nuggets
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like