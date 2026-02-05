NBA Fans Go Wild As Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga To Hawks For Kristaps Porzingis

The Jonathan Kuminga trade saga has finally ended as the Warriors have packaged him and Buddy Hield in a trade with the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. This trade is a major swing for both teams as the players are aligned with their current objectives.

BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eqNWwCupEZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

NBA fans saw this information on social media as Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news on X. They were mostly relieved that the Kuminga saga was finally over. But some were also disappointed that this effectively ended their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

“They thought they were getting Giannis😭😭😭.”

“This trade tells you the Warriors are done waiting.”

“Bro finally got traded.”

“So the Warriors are truly out of the race for Giannis.”

“Porzingis next to Steph is a nightmare matchup for the league”

“Warriors fans are fuming.”

Several such reactions flooded the internet as they finally offloaded Jonathan Kuminga after months of turmoil and angst over his future. After Jimmy Butler’s injury, this move seems a bit shocking, as Steve Kerr had emphasized how important Kuminga had suddenly become to the team.

The Warriors were looking to capitalize on Stephen Curry’s championship window, and Kristaps Porzingis brings that level of experience and skill that can help them to do that now. He reunites with his former Celtics teammate, Al Horford, to give them some size and depth in the center role.

The seven-foot-two-inch center is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc as a stretch big. But he has only played in 17 games this season after suffering from an illness and a left Achilles tendinitis issue.

He is currently day-to-day but could soon return to action for the Warriors, as early as tomorrow against the Suns or, realistically, against the Lakers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were looking to go younger and find long-term pieces to build around Jalen Johnson, following Trae Young’s exit. And getting rid of Kristaps Porzingis allows them to do just that with Kuminga and also add a veteran sharpshooter, Buddy Hield, to their roster in the process.

Kuminga is currently recovering from a bone bruise and will be expected to join the Hawks soon, while Hield will join immediately. The 23-year-old forward was averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field.

Hield is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting a career-low 34.4% from beyond the arc. This fall in his efficiency is a contributing factor to why he fell out of the rotation and has now been traded to the Hawks, effectively as a salary filler.

In my opinion, this is a win-win trade for both teams as they now have players that are aligned with the franchise’s objectives. But this effectively puts the rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially joining the Warriors to rest until the offseason.