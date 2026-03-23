Lakers Lose To Shorthanded Pistons, Snap 9-Game Winning Streak: 4 Key Takeaways

With a 113-110 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ epic nine-game winning streak has finally come to an end. While the Purple and Gold remain in third place in the West with a 46-26 record, there will be some things that must be addressed after this performance.

The Lakers appeared to be in control early in the game. However, after a poor display in the second quarter, L.A.’s tenacity was tested.

To that note, it can be argued that the Lakers put up a valiant fight. With the trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves leading the comeback effort, Los Angeles looked to have stolen another clutch victory on the road. Unfortunately, poor execution on the final possession became their undoing.

A loss at this stage, especially after the success they’ve enjoyed, could prove detrimental to the remainder of the regular season. In light of this, the Lakers would do well to acknowledge some of the reasons that led to the defeat to retain their position among the top teams in the West.

The Lakers Struggled Against Physicality

Detroit is notoriously known for being a tough, defensive-minded team. With players such as Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons don’t shy away from contact. For the most part, this has yielded success for Detroit, which boasts a defensive rating of 108.9 (2nd in the NBA).

One of the main things that stood out from Monday night’s loss was the Lakers’ response to the Pistons’ physical style of play. With players such as Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic repeatedly being subjected to high-pressure defensive coverage, the Lakers’ backcourt duo was constantly forced into making tough shots or passing the ball.

Barring LeBron James and, to some extent, Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers struggled to get going against Detroit. While it can be argued that the referees swallowed the whistle on some plays, the Lakers didn’t necessarily adapt well to the physicality.

Poor Defensive Execution

The Los Angeles Lakers’ defensive execution has been criticized for the majority of the season. Considering their defensive rating of 115.8 (20th in the NBA), this would be justified, too. Although the team showed notable improvement over the last 10 games (defensive rating of 113.7), the Purple and Gold returned to their bad habits on Monday night.

While their own three-point shooting was underwhelming (8-29 from beyond the arc), the Lakers’ defensive effort on the perimeter was abysmal, especially in the second quarter. Having allowed the Pistons to shoot 11-26 from three-point range (~42%), the Purple and Gold put themselves in a corner early on.

Although the Lakers’ effort improved in the second half, with the entire unit displaying newfound vigor, the 16-point deficit proved to be too much. With some critical errors in the closing seconds, with players like Daniss Jenkins receiving favorable looks at the rim, L.A. may need to revisit its defensive schemes.

The Pistons’ Depth Is Real

Cade Cunningham’s injury raised concerns about the Pistons’ ability to retain their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings. However, with Jalen Duren taking over as leader and Detroit’s role players stepping up, it is safe to say that the Pistons are the real deal.

On Monday night, aside from Duren (20 PTS, 11 REB), the Pistons saw some vital contributions from players such as Duncan Robinson (12 PTS, 4-9 3PT) and Tobias Harris (14 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST). However, the real star of the night was Daniss Jenkins, who singlehandedly dismantled the Lakers’ defense, notching 30 points, four rebounds, and eight assists on 11-18 shooting from the field.

Jenkins’ heroics in the final moments of the game addressed many doubts regarding the Pistons’ depth without Cunningham. With some quality role players in the rotation and the grit to battle through adversity, Detroit is firmly asserting its status as a legitimate title contender even in the absence of its primary superstar.

LeBron James Remains A High-Impact Player

Over the last few weeks, LeBron James has embraced a secondary role in the rotation, effectively becoming a role player, a stark contradiction to his superstar status. Although this has led several to doubt his importance in the Lakers’ rotation, Monday night’s game made it abundantly clear how truly vital he is to the team’s success.

James was scoreless in the first half, but the forward found a way to contribute with his playmaking and defensive effort. Although this didn’t necessarily reflect well in the second quarter, when the team’s scoring production dried up, the 41-year-old was critical in inspiring the comeback charge midway through the third.

A series of plays beginning with a key three-point basket (his first points of the game) led the Lakers to cut into the 14-point deficit and bridge the gap. With some solid defensive plays, James showed that he was still a high-impact player, proving many naysayers wrong.

While the superstar couldn’t lead the team to victory on Monday night, he will be vital to the team’s success moving forward. With James buying in and committing to his new role, the Purple and Gold can assert themselves as a genuine threat if they can bounce back from this loss quickly.