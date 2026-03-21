Draymond Green Believes Lakers’ “Gimmicky” Defense Will Get Exposed In The Playoffs

Draymond Green says the Lakers will be dangerous in the playoffs, but remains concerned about their defense.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to Head Coach JJ Redick against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown a lot of improvement defensively lately, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t all too impressed by what he has seen. Green spoke about the Lakers’ recent good stretch on The Draymond Green Show, and while he’s giving them a chance come playoffs because of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, he thinks that their defense might prove to be their downfall.

“Luka’s been playing absolutely incredible,” Green said. “Ironically, the Lakers have been playing absolutely incredible. Ironically, Deandre Ayton has been playing better. Ironically, Marcus Smart’s been playing better because that is the magic of Luka Doncic. Luka at the top of his game makes everyone around him better. And so you ask yourself, how dangerous can they be during the playoffs?

“And a part of me want to say not very dangerous at all,” Green continued. “But the other side of me know better. You got Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the court at the same time. You have a chance, always against anyone. Teams that will put pressure on them that will make it tough on them in the playoffs is making them guard. Not a great defensive team at all.

“Kind of does some gimmicky stuff like some gimmicky zone that turns into a man,” Green added. “And in a playoff series, if you’re doing that like maybe one game, maybe two games, they figure out a couple plays to dice that s*** up, and then you got to play regular defense… I just don’t know if they’re good enough defensively to ultimately take it all the way, but they will always be dangerous in the playoffs.”

The Lakers have a 111.9 defensive rating in March, which ranks 10th in the NBA. That improvement on defense is a big reason why they have gone 10-1 in the month and have won their last eight games. They have managed to put the clamps on the likes of Anthony Edwards, Jamal Murray, and Kevin Durant during this stretch.

Defense had always been pointed to as the reason the Lakers won’t be winning the championship this season, but there was now optimism about their chances. Green doesn’t believe, though, that they’ll fare well on that end of the floor. The 36-year-old thinks if they do go all the way, it’ll be down to that offense.

The Lakers’ 121.5 offensive rating in March is the best in the NBA. Their Big 3 of Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves weren’t playing great together in the first half of the campaign, but they are shining now. Green reckons how Reaves plays in the postseason could be the key.

“I think one key piece of the playoffs for this team is going to be Austin Reaves has not fared very well when he draws like a Jaden McDaniels,” Green stated. “… They’re going to need Austin Reaves to take that next step in the playoffs, which I think he’s capable of. Last year was really his first year kind of being feature player. And so that takes some adjusting.

“I think now that he struggled a bit in the playoffs last year, he’ll understand that better, what he needs to do, and I think it’ll ultimately help him out,” Green added. “I think JJ [Redick] also will understand that he struggled last year and try to put him in better positions to be successful.” 

Reaves averaged 16.2 points on just 41.1% shooting from the field as the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in five games in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Green expects him to play better, and he should. Reaves has averaged 28.0 points per game against the Timberwolves this season, and it seems unlikely they’ll be able to shut him down in the playoffs again.

As things stand, that will be a first-round playoff matchup, as the Lakers are third in the West with a 45-25 record, while the Timberwolves are sixth with a 43-28 record. It will be fascinating to see how different or similar things would be.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after committing a turnover against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Wants Ex-Fiancée’s Petition For Child Support Dismissed For One Reason
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