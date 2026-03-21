Luka Doncic Wants Ex-Fiancée’s Petition For Child Support Dismissed For One Reason

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, have officially ended their long-term relationship, and the two are now battling in the court of law. Goltes had previously filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees, and TMZ has now revealed that Doncic has asked for it to be dismissed.

“The Lakers superstar filed docs Friday asking an L.A. County judge to dismiss Anamaria Goltes’ request for child support and attorneys fees, because she filed it in California … when she knows the kids live in Slovenia.

“In the docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Luka and his attorney Laura Wasser point out he is not a California resident, and neither are their daughters.”

Doncic wants Goltes’ filing dismissed for being “procedurally defective and legally improper.” He covers all expenses for their children and is calling her choice of location for the filing a “clear attempt to forum shop and avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known.”

Doncic and Goltes first met in Croatia when they were kids, and then started dating in 2016. They would get engaged on July 7, 2023, in Slovenia, and welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, in November 2023 in the United States.

All appeared well then, but things went wrong at some point along the way. Goltes is said to have moved back to Slovenia with her daughter in May 2025. She’d then give birth to their second daughter, Olivia, in December 2025.

Doncic flew to Slovenia to be with Goltes during childbirth, but that is when the situation worsened. He wanted to take Gabriela back to the United States, but his partner refused his request. Goltes even called the police, but Doncic was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. A split was almost inevitable after an incident like that.

Doncic officially announced their split in a statement in March, but it appears they went their separate ways a month earlier. He had filed a petition in Slovenia in February, with those documents addressing custody and child support. This looks set to turn into another messy legal battle.

Despite all this drama off the court, Doncic remains focused on it for the Lakers. The 27-year-old has actually been on a tear and set a new season-high for points last time out.

Doncic racked up 60 points (18-30 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals in Thursday’s 134-126 win over the Miami Heat. The six-time All-Star now finally finds himself in the MVP conversation, but he’ll need to continue this special run that he is on to take home the award for the first time in his career.

Doncic has led the Lakers to eight consecutive wins and is averaging a ridiculous 40.9 points during this streak. There isn’t a player in the NBA who is performing at a higher level than him right now.

We’ll see Doncic in action next when the Lakers take on the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.