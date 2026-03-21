Tari Eason’s Mom Reaches Out To Lethal Shooter For Help After Her Son Went 1-28 From Three In March

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason was one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA entering the All-Star break, but his shot has completely deserted him coming out of it. Eason has been especially dreadful in March, going 1-28 from three in his first nine games of the month, and that led to his mother, Teroya Eason, reaching out to Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter on X.

“When you gonna be in Houston, I might need a favor, brother.”

When you gonna be in Houston, I might need a favor brother. — MOMSTER “Tea🫖” (@teroyaeason) March 20, 2026

Matthews is a great shooting coach who has worked with the likes of Jaylen Brown, Michael Porter Jr., and Anthony Davis in the past. He, of course, rose to internet fame by completing some wild shooting challenges, and it still boggles the mind how he pulled off some of them.

It also boggles the mind how Eason went ice-cold in March. The 24-year-old had missed 21 threes in a row coming into Friday’s clash with the Atlanta Hawks. Eason then missed his first two against the Hawks as well, to extend that unwanted streak to 23. You wondered when it would end, and he finally managed to make one in the third quarter.

Tari Eason catch & shoot 3, assisted by Clint Capela!! pic.twitter.com/ULh6892LZ8 — Rockets Clips (@Rockets_Clips) March 21, 2026

Eason hilariously thanked God after making it. He didn’t attempt any more threes on the night, though, and finished with 10 points (3-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block as the Rockets won 117-95. He is now 2-31 in March, and here’s a look at his shooting percentages by month this season.

October: 53.3%

November: 50.0%

December: 42.1%

January: 46.8%

February: 31.6%

March: 6.5%

There probably hasn’t been another instance in which a player was shooting this well but then just completely went cold. Eason was at 46.0% from three entering the All-Star break and is at 14.0% since. This slump has dropped him to 37.2% from three for the season.

The slump also cost Eason his spot in the starting five, as Reed Sheppard replaced him in the lineup against the Hawks here. It will be interesting to see if Rockets head coach Ime Udoka sticks with this new five for the rest of the season.

The Rockets improved to 42-27 with this win and will take on the Miami Heat next at Toyota Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.