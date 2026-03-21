Tari Eason’s Mom Reaches Out To Lethal Shooter For Help After Her Son Went 1-28 From Three In March

Tari Eason has been ice-cold from three for the Rockets in March.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Tari Eason during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons.
Credit: Nic Antaya/GettyImages

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason was one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA entering the All-Star break, but his shot has completely deserted him coming out of it. Eason has been especially dreadful in March, going 1-28 from three in his first nine games of the month, and that led to his mother, Teroya Eason, reaching out to Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter on X.

“When you gonna be in Houston, I might need a favor, brother.”

Matthews is a great shooting coach who has worked with the likes of Jaylen Brown, Michael Porter Jr., and Anthony Davis in the past. He, of course, rose to internet fame by completing some wild shooting challenges, and it still boggles the mind how he pulled off some of them.

It also boggles the mind how Eason went ice-cold in March. The 24-year-old had missed 21 threes in a row coming into Friday’s clash with the Atlanta Hawks. Eason then missed his first two against the Hawks as well, to extend that unwanted streak to 23. You wondered when it would end, and he finally managed to make one in the third quarter.

Eason hilariously thanked God after making it. He didn’t attempt any more threes on the night, though, and finished with 10 points (3-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block as the Rockets won 117-95. He is now 2-31 in March, and here’s a look at his shooting percentages by month this season.

October: 53.3%

November: 50.0%

December: 42.1%

January: 46.8%

February: 31.6%

March: 6.5%

There probably hasn’t been another instance in which a player was shooting this well but then just completely went cold. Eason was at 46.0% from three entering the All-Star break and is at 14.0% since. This slump has dropped him to 37.2% from three for the season.

The slump also cost Eason his spot in the starting five, as Reed Sheppard replaced him in the lineup against the Hawks here. It will be interesting to see if Rockets head coach Ime Udoka sticks with this new five for the rest of the season.

The Rockets improved to 42-27 with this win and will take on the Miami Heat next at Toyota Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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