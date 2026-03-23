JJ Redick Says Depleted Roster Cost Lakers Their Longest Winning Streak Since 2020 In Loss Against Pistons

JJ Redick blames the Lakers' depleted roster for the end of their nine-game win streak in tonight's loss to the Pistons.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick gestures during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick gestures during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost 110-113 to the Pistons tonight, who played without their star player, Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) tonight. Despite being without their MVP candidate, the Pistons managed to pull off a gritty win in Detroit.

Following the game, JJ Redick spoke to the media and discussed his analysis of this game. Whenever the Lakers have lost this season, one of the recurring themes that Redick has addressed is the importance of roster health.

When asked about his takeaway from the nine-game winning streak, he re-emphasized what he has said several times this season: even on nights when their big three of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are fully healthy, other players also play crucial roles, which can end up costing the Lakers the game. Tonight, it was Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart’s absence.

“That we’re a good basketball team, I believe we’re a good basketball team, I feel we could’ve been a good basketball team the entire season. We saw flashes and short stretches of it.”

“It is remarkable to me, not an excuse, that our winning streak has coincided with us being healthy. I rewatched the first Detroit game, and multiple guys were missing,” said Redick.

“Tonight, Smart and Rui are out. Not having Smart out there tonight killed us. That’s important for us, that we get healthy, play our rotation, and post the Luke (Kennard) trade. Whenever all nine guys have played, we’ve been a good basketball team.”

“I think Vando did a great job when he had his minutes; he was ready to play. But the way our team works, you need Smart for his ball-handling, his defense, you need Rui for his shooting, those pieces are important to complement everybody. We need to finish the season strong, but we also need to finish the season healthy,” concluded the Lakers’ head coach.

The Lakers’ last nine-game win streak came in their 2020 championship run from December 28, 2019, to January 13, 2020, which ended up being an 11-game win streak before the Magic snapped it back then. This was their longest winning streak since then.

Redick said during the pregame press conference that Smart is dealing with a right hip and ankle issue, but remains day-to-day for his return.

Meanwhile, Hachimura did not play due to right calf soreness. Even his MRI came back clean, so the Lakers do not have any long-term concerns from tonight’s absences.

Even though the Lakers had all three of their star players available tonight, Redick’s comments highlight that these two role players are also essential if the Lakers want to consistently win.

They fell to 46-26 and are now just two games ahead of the Nuggets (44-28) and the Timberwolves (44-28) in the third seed. This loss has given those two franchises some hope to cut the difference closer tomorrow night, heading into the final 10 games of the season.

The Lakers’ fans are certainly on the edge of their seats for this final stretch. Their team is now headed to Indiana to close out this six-game road trip before heading home for a three-game stretch. They face the Pacers on Wednesday night, March 25.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after the Sacramento Kings made a three point basket in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Lakers Lose To Shorthanded Pistons, Snap 9-Game Winning Streak: 4 Key Takeaways
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