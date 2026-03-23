JJ Redick Says Depleted Roster Cost Lakers Their Longest Winning Streak Since 2020 In Loss Against Pistons

The Lakers lost 110-113 to the Pistons tonight, who played without their star player, Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) tonight. Despite being without their MVP candidate, the Pistons managed to pull off a gritty win in Detroit.

Following the game, JJ Redick spoke to the media and discussed his analysis of this game. Whenever the Lakers have lost this season, one of the recurring themes that Redick has addressed is the importance of roster health.

When asked about his takeaway from the nine-game winning streak, he re-emphasized what he has said several times this season: even on nights when their big three of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are fully healthy, other players also play crucial roles, which can end up costing the Lakers the game. Tonight, it was Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart’s absence.

“That we’re a good basketball team, I believe we’re a good basketball team, I feel we could’ve been a good basketball team the entire season. We saw flashes and short stretches of it.”

“It is remarkable to me, not an excuse, that our winning streak has coincided with us being healthy. I rewatched the first Detroit game, and multiple guys were missing,” said Redick.

“Tonight, Smart and Rui are out. Not having Smart out there tonight killed us. That’s important for us, that we get healthy, play our rotation, and post the Luke (Kennard) trade. Whenever all nine guys have played, we’ve been a good basketball team.”

“I think Vando did a great job when he had his minutes; he was ready to play. But the way our team works, you need Smart for his ball-handling, his defense, you need Rui for his shooting, those pieces are important to complement everybody. We need to finish the season strong, but we also need to finish the season healthy,” concluded the Lakers’ head coach.

The Lakers’ last nine-game win streak came in their 2020 championship run from December 28, 2019, to January 13, 2020, which ended up being an 11-game win streak before the Magic snapped it back then. This was their longest winning streak since then.

Redick said during the pregame press conference that Smart is dealing with a right hip and ankle issue, but remains day-to-day for his return.

Meanwhile, Hachimura did not play due to right calf soreness. Even his MRI came back clean, so the Lakers do not have any long-term concerns from tonight’s absences.

Even though the Lakers had all three of their star players available tonight, Redick’s comments highlight that these two role players are also essential if the Lakers want to consistently win.

They fell to 46-26 and are now just two games ahead of the Nuggets (44-28) and the Timberwolves (44-28) in the third seed. This loss has given those two franchises some hope to cut the difference closer tomorrow night, heading into the final 10 games of the season.

The Lakers’ fans are certainly on the edge of their seats for this final stretch. Their team is now headed to Indiana to close out this six-game road trip before heading home for a three-game stretch. They face the Pacers on Wednesday night, March 25.