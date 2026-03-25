Thunder Could Lose Isaiah Hartenstein Or Lu Dort This Summer: Perfect Targets For Lakers

Even at third in the Western Conference this season, with the playoffs looming, the Lakers are no doubt thinking ahead to the upcoming summer.

Amid multiple potential targets, two new names have emerged: Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the latest intel from HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan, this could be the last stretch of games for Hartenstein and Dort in a Thunder jersey, meaning one or both of them could become available this offseason

“Many are speculating that the Thunder might be forced to part ways with one of Hartenstein or Lu Dort, who also has a team option for next season,” wrote Gozlan. “That would be their easiest path towards savings, but it seems unlikely the Thunder will simply let either of these players go.”

The Thunder have done an exceptional job filling out their roster, using the draft in combination with the trade market and free agency to add players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Over the years, their decisions have built a team that ranks among the best in the entire NBA, going so far as to win the title in 2026.

But as their players get older and outgrow some of their initial contracts, the Thunder are facing the prospect of a massive payroll that would exceed half a billion dollars if left untouched. Of course, with the main stars a lock to stay, it puts less important players like Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein in a state of uncertainty as the front office evaluates how to cut costs.

In the end, Dort and Hartenstein are just role players for the Thunder, but their contributions both carry big weight. For a squad that’s already rich with talent, Isaiah Hartenstein’s game has only helped further stabilize their frontcourt rotation. With averages of 9.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 62.5% shooting, Hartenstein has been reliable for Oklahoma City, and he’s exactly the kind of player teams love to pursue. He would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, in particular.

As much as the Lakers rely on Deandre Ayton (who has an $8.1 million player option next season), they could use another center to add flexibility and healthy competition to the frontcourt rotation. With Hartenstein, his size, work ethic, and championship experience are everything the Lakers want in a big man, and you can bet they will look his way if the opportunity arises.

Similarly, they could benefit if Lu Dort becomes available (recently signed with Klutch Sports). With a $18.2 million player option next season, the 26-year-old guard isn’t considered a top scorer, but his defensive skillset would provide a major boost to an LA team that’s struggled all year on that end of the floor. In 59 games in 2025-26, he’s averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 37.2% shooting and 32.7% shooting from three.

The Lakers were intentional about maintaining their flexibility this summer, and that’s why they are in a favorable position to improve their roster. Whether it’s Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, or someone else, we can expect full urgency from Rob Pelinka to build a team that’s worthy of Luka Doncic’s game.