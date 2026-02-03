OKC Thunder Set To Lose Lu Dort As He Signs With Klutch Sports

Lu Dort has been integral to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s success in recent years, but they might not be able to call on his services for too much longer. Klutch Sports Group announced on Monday that Dort had brought them onboard as his new representation.

Thad Foucher of Wasserman previously represented Dort, and the timing of this switch is quite interesting. The Canadian, of course, has a $18.2 million team option for 2026-27.

Dort was eligible for an extension this past offseason, but there wasn’t much buzz about the two sides agreeing to a deal. You’d imagine the 26-year-old would be seeking a big payday this summer, and Klutch Sports Group is certainly the one you sign with for that. The Rich Paul-led agency has a great track record when it comes to getting its clients paid.

The issue for the Thunder, of course, is that giving Dort a huge new deal isn’t ideal for them because of the apron rules. They’ll be paying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren about $124 million combined next season. To go with the stars, Alex Caruso will make $19.5 million while Isaiah Hartenstein has a $28.5 million team option.

The Thunder will most likely have to choose between Dort and Hartenstein. While you might think of the guard as the more valuable piece for the team than the big man, that is not the case.

The Thunder already have a replacement for Dort in Cason Wallace, so they can afford to trade him away in the summer. A 3-and-D specialist like him would have plenty of suitors, too.

Dort shot 41.2% from beyond the arc last season and finished fourth in DPOY voting. His three-point percentage has dropped to 35.0% this season, but he continues to defend at an excellent level.

Dort, who went undrafted in 2019, is now averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26. He and the Thunder have a good chance of repeating as NBA champions this season. Their 39-11 record is the best in the league, and they’ll take on the Orlando Magic next at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8 PM ET.