Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement: Best Moments From Special Night In Chicago

It was a special night in Chicago as the Bulls paid respect to a franchise legend. Tonight, as Derrick Rose’s iconic No. 1 jersey was hung in the rafters, fans and athletes gathered to celebrate a legendary and successful NBA career.

The preparations actually began yesterday, and it’s also when Derrick saw his banner for the first time. It was an emotional and viral moment that set the stage for an epic tribute tonight.

Derrick Rose couldn’t believe it when he saw his banner for the first time 🥹🌹 Chicago officially retires his jersey tomorrow 🙌 (Via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/ygY1FTpsmu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2026

Today, before the game even began, Derrick left his mark by leaving a rose in the locker room for every active player. Besides a play on his name (Rose), it was an opportunity for the legend to promote his new flower shop, and it had the players smiling from ear to ear.

D-Rose left a rose for each Bulls and Celtics player ahead of his jersey retirement 🌹🥹 (Via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/8iaDfkY79C — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2026

Eventually, Derrick took the court with his kids to get up some shots and take center stage before the action began. It made for a nice family moment as the fans showered the arena in praise and applause.

Derrick Rose shooting around with his kids before the game 🥹🌹 Don’t miss @drose‘s Bulls jersey retirement following BOS/CHI on the NBA App! pic.twitter.com/kTTBK1TsYv — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2026

Of course, Rose’s pre-game comments were arguably among the most interesting moments of the event. In an open and honest chat with the media, he reflected on his career and showed appreciation for the fans who have been riding him since day one.

“It was never about me; it was about creating a synergy that people from the city can pull from,” Rose said. “Somehow, I was that beacon for that, from hooping. Now, being 37 and looking at the totality of it, it never was about me; it was about everybody who found ways to come to my games, that somehow we had some connection. It all was meant to be.”

After the game, several of Rose’s former teammates stepped up to make a statement, including Joakim Noah and Luol Deng. Taj Gibson also spoke up in a very moving and touching NBA moment.

Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose get emotional.pic.twitter.com/UP4XZhKuVI — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) January 25, 2026

The main event was as touching as you’d expect with a packed arena full of loyal Bulls fans. They were there to witness a historic moment, and it lived up to the hype.

Derrick Rose’s banner is unveiled pic.twitter.com/TEh7vWlJTL — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 25, 2026

Rose was only an All-Star three times over his 15-year career, but he has no regrets over how it went down. With all the injuries and setbacks he faced, it’s a miracle that Rose was able to return at all, and impressive that he managed to stick around for 15 years.

While Rose never went back to the Bulls after leaving in 2016, he left a lasting legacy in the city. Besides being the youngest MVP ever (averages of 21.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 33.2% shooting from three), the level of passion he showed in every game was undeniable. He gave everything he had to the city and held nothing back in his pursuit of victory.

Today, Rose finally joins the likes of Bulls legends like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. His No. 1 jersey will never be worn again, and it serves as an ultimate tribute to the greatness he showed during his entire Bulls tenure. Derrick Rose earned this honor, and it’s a night that he and his family will remember for years to come.