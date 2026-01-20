Video: Derrick Rose Opens A Family-Owned Flower Shop Called Rose’s

Derrick Rose launches family-run flower shop rooted in Chicago and gratitude.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center.
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is beginning the next chapter of his life the same way he played the game at his peak: with heart, purpose, and a deep connection to where he comes from. This week, Rose officially launched Rose’s Flower Shop, a family-owned and operated floral business rooted in Chicago and built around gratitude, community, and love.

The idea behind the shop is deeply personal. On September 26, 2024, the day Rose officially retired from the NBA, he sent roses to family members, friends, and people who had supported him throughout his basketball journey. What started as a simple thank-you gesture quickly grew into something bigger. That moment planted the seed for Rose’s Flower Shop, a brand that reflects how Rose sees legacy beyond basketball.

The business first appeared as a one-day free pop-up flower shop on January 2, giving back to the Chicago community and creating immediate buzz. Now, it has grown into a full-scale online operation serving customers across the 48 contiguous United States. The shop operates on limited weekly releases, referred to as ‘blooms,’ offering curated selections of fresh roses with names inspired by Chicago itself.

Rose has been clear that this is not a celebrity vanity project. Rose’s Flower Shop is run alongside his family, including his wife, mother, and children, who appear prominently in the brand’s launch video and marketing. The tone is intentional. This is about family, craftsmanship, and connection, not mass production. The website describes the shop as ‘built with heart, shaped by family, and inspired by the belief that beauty means more when shared.’

Chicago plays a central role in everything. Rose has repeatedly emphasized that launching the business in his hometown was non-negotiable. From the South Side to the West Side, the city shaped him, and this shop is his way of giving back in a different form. The brand plans to host regular in-person events in Chicago, starting with a January 18 pickup-only drop where select customers will have the chance to meet Rose in person.

The timing of the launch is meaningful. It comes just weeks before Rose’s jersey retirement ceremony at the United Center on January 24th, when the Chicago Bulls will raise his No. 1 to the rafters alongside franchise legends. The flower shop feels like a continuation of that moment rather than a pivot away from it. Rose is not running from his basketball legacy. He is reframing it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like