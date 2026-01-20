Video: Derrick Rose Opens A Family-Owned Flower Shop Called Rose’s

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is beginning the next chapter of his life the same way he played the game at his peak: with heart, purpose, and a deep connection to where he comes from. This week, Rose officially launched Rose’s Flower Shop, a family-owned and operated floral business rooted in Chicago and built around gratitude, community, and love.

D Rose opens his family owned and operated flower shop for limited online drops 🌹 (🎥: @drose) pic.twitter.com/WZ4NiNQW9u — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 15, 2026

The idea behind the shop is deeply personal. On September 26, 2024, the day Rose officially retired from the NBA, he sent roses to family members, friends, and people who had supported him throughout his basketball journey. What started as a simple thank-you gesture quickly grew into something bigger. That moment planted the seed for Rose’s Flower Shop, a brand that reflects how Rose sees legacy beyond basketball.

Derrick Rose has opened his own flower shop in downtown Chicago called “Roses”🌹 The shop drew several hundred customers in the first hour of opening and the line had to be cut off after the store reached capacity 🥲 pic.twitter.com/WSC29K3sAi — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) January 2, 2025

The business first appeared as a one-day free pop-up flower shop on January 2, giving back to the Chicago community and creating immediate buzz. Now, it has grown into a full-scale online operation serving customers across the 48 contiguous United States. The shop operates on limited weekly releases, referred to as ‘blooms,’ offering curated selections of fresh roses with names inspired by Chicago itself.

Rose has been clear that this is not a celebrity vanity project. Rose’s Flower Shop is run alongside his family, including his wife, mother, and children, who appear prominently in the brand’s launch video and marketing. The tone is intentional. This is about family, craftsmanship, and connection, not mass production. The website describes the shop as ‘built with heart, shaped by family, and inspired by the belief that beauty means more when shared.’

Chicago plays a central role in everything. Rose has repeatedly emphasized that launching the business in his hometown was non-negotiable. From the South Side to the West Side, the city shaped him, and this shop is his way of giving back in a different form. The brand plans to host regular in-person events in Chicago, starting with a January 18 pickup-only drop where select customers will have the chance to meet Rose in person.

The timing of the launch is meaningful. It comes just weeks before Rose’s jersey retirement ceremony at the United Center on January 24th, when the Chicago Bulls will raise his No. 1 to the rafters alongside franchise legends. The flower shop feels like a continuation of that moment rather than a pivot away from it. Rose is not running from his basketball legacy. He is reframing it.