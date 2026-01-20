Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Denver Nuggets welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Ball Arena for a key Western Conference matchup, tipping off at 7:00 PM EST.

The Nuggets enter the night third in the West with a 29–14 record, winning six of their last ten games. That said, the Nuggets are coming off a humbling 110–87 loss to the Hornets, a game that exposed how thin they currently are due to injuries.

The Lakers sit sixth at 25–16 and have also gone 5–5 over their last ten, but momentum is on their side after a controlled 110–93 win over the Raptors that saw their stars dictate the pace from start to finish.

For the Nuggets, the biggest storyline is survival without its engine. With Nikola Jokic still sidelined, the responsibility falls heavily on Jamal Murray, who has been outstanding when available, averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Unfortunately, Murray is also listed as probable and could leave a massive playmaking vacuum. That puts more pressure on Aaron Gordon, who is averaging 18.0 points and 6.4 rebounds and is expected to play through a hamstring issue.

The Lakers arrive with a clearer hierarchy and better health at the top. Luka Doncic has been nothing short of dominant, putting up 33.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game while controlling tempo regardless of matchup. LeBron James, even at this stage of his career, continues to be a stabilizer, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Together, they give the Lakers a reliable offensive backbone that Denver simply cannot match with its current injury list.

This matchup also serves as a reset of last season’s rivalry. The teams split their 2024–25 series 2–2, and while the names and roles have shifted slightly, the competitive edge remains very real.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Tamar Bates – Out (Left foot surgery)

Christian Bruan – Out (Left ankle sprain)

Cameron Johnson – Out (Right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic – Out (Left knee bone bruise)

Curtis Jones – Out (G-League)

Jonas Valanciunas – Out (Right calf strain)

Aaron Gordon – Probable (Right hamstring strain)

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Probable (Right knee contusion)

Jamal Murray – Out (Right knee inflammation)

Lakers

Austin Reaves – Out (Left calf sprain)

Adou Thiero – Out (Right MCL sprain)

How The Nuggets Have The Advantage?

From a team perspective, Denver still holds some advantages. Even shorthanded, the Nuggets rank first in offensive rating and field goal percentage on the season, are ninth in assists, and third in lowest turnovers per game. They also commit the third-fewest fouls in the league and have been solid at home with a 12–7 record. Their system remains efficient, but it is heavily dependent on precision rather than shot creation right now.

How The Lakers Have The Advantage?

The Lakers counter with strengths that travel well. They rank ninth in offensive rating, second in field goal percentage, take the third-most free throws in the league, and convert them at the second-highest rate. They also have the fewest shots blocked per game, which matters against a Denver defense missing its rim protection. Los Angeles has quietly been strong on the road as well, owning a 13–8 away record.

X-Factors

For the Nuggets, their supporting cast has quietly become the backbone of their rotation during this injury-heavy stretch. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a steady scoring presence off the bench, averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. His value goes beyond the box score, as he gives Denver instant offense when the starters stall and stretches the floor with confident perimeter shooting.

Alongside him, Peyton Watson has arguably been Denver’s biggest bright spot. Watson is averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while continuing to flash elite defensive instincts. His ability to guard multiple positions, attack closeouts, and run the floor in transition has allowed Denver to maintain some athleticism despite missing key starters.

Bruce Brown continues to fill his familiar do-everything role, averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. While the scoring numbers are modest, Brown’s impact comes from his versatility. He defends up a position, rebounds aggressively for a guard, and keeps the offense moving with smart, unselfish decisions.

For the Lakers, their depth has been just as crucial in supporting their star-driven core. Deandre Ayton has provided consistent interior production, averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game. Ayton’s presence gives the Lakers a dependable scoring option around the rim and a strong rebounder who can control the paint on both ends.

Rui Hachimura has been a reliable complementary scorer, putting up 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Hachimura’s ability to score from the midrange, finish through contact, and knock down open threes makes him an ideal fit next to high-usage stars.

In the backcourt, Marcus Smart brings leadership and edge, averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Smart’s offensive contributions are secondary to his defensive impact, where he disrupts passing lanes, applies ball pressure, and sets the tone with physical play.

Rounding out the group, Jake LaRavia has quietly carved out a useful role, averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. LaRavia’s passing ability and basketball IQ make him a connective piece in second-unit lineups.

Prediction

Prediction-wise, this feels straightforward given the circumstances. Denver’s system can keep them competitive early, especially at home, but without Jokic and possibly Murray, sustaining offense for four quarters against a Luka-led Lakers team is a tall task.

Prediction: Nuggets 111, Lakers 119