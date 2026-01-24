Michael Jordan Sends Powerful Message To Derrick Rose Ahead Of Jersey Retirement

Michael Jordan congratulated Derrick Rose on the retirement of his Chicago Bulls jersey, praising his legacy in the city ahead of his special night.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

It’ll be a special night in Chicago as the Bulls celebrate the career of former point guard Derrick Rose. His jersey is slated to join a stacked lineup that includes legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan. In honor of the special occasion, Michael Jordan himself came out with a statement of support that reflects his respect and appreciation for the Chicago icon.

“Derrick, congratulations on the retirement of your jersey,” said Jordan. “I’m very happy for you; you had an unbelievable career. You’ve really represented the city of Chicago, the Chicago Bulls, your family, and yourself very well. So I’m very proud of you and very happy for your special night. I’m looking forward to coming to the United Center and seeing your jersey hanging up there with my jersey.”

Receiving praise from Michael Jordan is arguably one of the biggest validations there is in the NBA. He’s considered the NBA GOAT by many fans, and he has the resume to back it up as a six-time champion, five-time MVP, 10x scoring leader, and 14x All-Star. Known for his tenacious leadership, tough-love approach, and unrelenting competitive spirit, Michael set the standard that many players look up to today.

Of course, Scottie Pippen also had a message for Rose that resonated with many fans.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this moment,” said Pippen. “Derrick, congratulations. You represent what it means to be a Chicago Bull. Thank you for believing in this city, thank you for giving everything you had, and thank you for inspiring the next generation. Once a Bull, always a Bull. Congratulations, my brother, come up there with me.”

It was through that duo that the Bulls experienced the most prosperous era in franchise history, with six championships over eight years. All this time later, the Bulls have yet to replicate that success, but Derrick Rose provided one of their few glimpses of greatness.

As the first overall pick in 2008, the Chicago native embraced the high expectations and managed to win Rookie of the Year with an impressive debut season. Just two seasons later, he became the youngest MVP in league history with averages of 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 33.2% shooting from three.

It was after his MVP campaign that things began to unravel for Rose. He logged just 39 games in 2011-12 due to various injuries, leading up to the first round of the playoffs, when he tore his ACL in a setback that cost him the entirety of the following season. Rose was never the same after that initial injury, but that was really just the start of his durability struggles.

For the rest of his career, the point guard struggled to stay on the court, completing just two seasons with at least 64 games or more. In the end, his stay with the Bulls was short-lived, and his time as a star there was brief. Still, his first four seasons in Chicago will not be easily forgotten, and the Bulls want to keep his legacy alive by immortalizing his jersey. It’s a great gesture from a storied franchise, and one has to wonder how long it will take before another number is lifted to the rafters at United Center.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images 7 Trade Offers For Lauri Markkanen The Jazz Wouldn’t Refuse
Next Article Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball down court against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Gets Real On Returning To Dallas For The First Time This Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like