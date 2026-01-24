Luka Doncic Gets Real On Returning To Dallas For The First Time This Season

Ahead of a pivotal Western Conference showdown, Lakers star Luka Doncic spoke up about the emotions of his return to Texas. Slated to play his former Mavericks team tonight, Luka reflected on what the city meant to him and the “special” bond he had with the fans.

“Obviously, always going to feel like home there,” Doncic said, via The Sporting Tribune. “Like I said, I needed that game to move on a little bit. But obviously, I’ll always appreciate these fans. They were really tight, and I think we had a special bond. I really appreciate it all the time.”

Luka’s first game in Dallas as a Laker was back in April. It was a highly intense and emotional return, and he made a statement to his former team with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 112-97 win. That moment was a critical step for Doncic in moving on from the ordeal, but it’s still a work in progress.

It’s been nearly a year now since the blockbuster trade, and the full implications are still being played out. After his most disciplined offseason in years, Luka has managed to string together a career-year in Los Angeles with averages of 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 46.5% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. So far, however, the team results have been underwhelming.

At 26-17, the Lakers are down to fifth in the standings and could fall as low as seventh with a loss today against the Mavericks. That’s why this return game will be so important for Luka, as he looks to keep his team afloat in a highly competitive Western Conference.

With Cooper Flagg leading the way, Dallas has a new star to rally behind, but the rage from the Doncic trade still looms over the franchise like a dark cloud. Between injuries to their veteran core and inconsistency from their younger stars, it’s been a disaster for Dallas ever since 77’s departure. A victory this weekend would not set things right, but it would offer some small relief for a fanbase that’s been struggling with their new reality.

In the end, Luka will always have a special place in his heart for Dallas. That connection will be on full display as mutual acts of affection are shown from both sides, but that doesn’t mean we can expect Doncic to take it easy. Ultimately, Nico Harrison’s betrayal ended what could have been a lasting arrangement, and Luka will take any opportunity he can to remind them what a massive mistake they made.