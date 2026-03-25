Luka Doncic Has Hired High-Powered Attorney To Represent Him In His Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancée

Luka Doncic has made his next move off the court, and it tells you everything about how serious this situation has become. The Los Angeles Lakers star has hired one of the most high-profile divorce attorneys in the world, bringing in Laura Wasser to represent him in his legal battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes.

That name stands out immediately.

Wasser, widely known as the ‘Disso Queen,’ has built a reputation handling some of the most complex celebrity cases in recent years. Her client list includes names like Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, and even Johnny Depp. So when you see Doncic make this move, it’s not subtle. It signals intent.

This is no longer a quiet personal matter. It has turned into a legal dispute that stretches across countries, involving child support, custody, and jurisdiction. Goltes recently filed a petition in Los Angeles seeking support, while Doncic’s side has pushed back strongly, arguing that Slovenia, where their children currently live, is the proper legal forum.

So what does hiring someone like Wasser really mean here?

It means this is going to be fought properly. That’s the thing.

Because one of her first actions after joining Doncic’s legal team was to file a motion to dismiss the case in California. The argument is clear; none of the involved parties are California residents, and Doncic had already filed legal proceedings in Slovenia before the Los Angeles petition was submitted.

At the center of all this are their two children. Doncic has maintained that he continues to cover all expenses for them in Slovenia and has expressed a desire to have them with him during the NBA season. At the same time, filings from his legal team claim that Goltes has kept the children away, which led to further legal action on his end.

Through all of this, Doncic hasn’t slowed down on the court. If anything, he’s been sharper. Over his recent stretch, he’s been putting up elite numbers, carrying the Lakers while dealing with all of this in the background.

Since this drama unfolded on March 10th, Doncic has averaged 39.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, and has led the Lakers to third in the West.

And you start to see the contrast. Off the court, legal battles, filings, pressure. On the court, control, production, consistency.

But the thing is, bringing in someone like Laura Wasser shows that Doncic isn’t leaving anything to chance here. He’s treating this with the same seriousness you see in his game. And as this case moves forward, especially with a hearing expected in the coming months, the spotlight isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it’s only getting brighter.