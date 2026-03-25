Michael Jordan Donated $1 Million To Help Establish Center For Rare Disease

Getting into Michael Jordan’s inner circle is no easy task, but Howard “H” White has been in it for decades now. Howard played a big role in Jordan signing with Nike and is today the vice president of the Jordan Brand.

The close bond between the two meant that when the Howard “H” White Center for Cardiac Amyloidosis was being created, Jordan decided to help out in a big way. Howard, who had been diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis in 2017, spoke during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast about his good friend making a $1 million donation.

“They asked me about a center,” White said. “I said, ‘I ain’t doing no center.’ That’s crazy… I ain’t doing that. And Mandy said, my daughter said, ‘Why wouldn’t you, Dad?’ I said, ”Cuz I ain’t asking nobody for no money.’ She said, ‘How do you know what people?’ I said, ‘Well, I ain’t going to ask them to find out.’ She said, ‘I think it would be a good idea.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ She said, ‘I really think it would be a good idea.’

“So, there’s the Howard White Center, Howard ‘H’ White Center for Amyloidosis,” White continued. “And when I look at what that has the possibility of doing, is that people will not have to get to where I was. People will not have to get to a transplant. And so many business people and friends wanted to support this.

“And all these people gave all the money,” White added. “And MJ, the orca, the blackhead, he gave her a million dollars. I said, ‘Like really?’ He said, ‘Well, you know what? Yeah, they kept you here.’ That’s what I’m really proud of… And it has saved so many lives.”

Cardiac amyloidosis is a condition where faulty proteins accumulate in the heart muscle. It can lead to arrhythmias and even heart failure.

White was being treated for the disease at Providence Heart Institute in Portland, Oregon, but his condition worsened to the point where his only hope for survival was a heart transplant. He’d receive it three and a half years after his initial diagnosis.

With this center, which is part of Providence Heart Institute, Howard hoped others suffering from amyloidosis wouldn’t have to go through what he had to. Those at high risk would be detected early and treated before their condition worsens. The center’s launch was announced in October 2024, and White is proud of just how many people have benefited from it.

This was far from the first time that Jordan has made a major contribution in the healthcare sector. He opened his fourth clinic for uninsured patients in North Carolina back in 2025. Jordan had launched this healthcare initiative back in 2019, with the goal of ensuring underserved communities have access to essential medical services. The 63-year-old has done a lot to help those less fortunate than him in recent years.