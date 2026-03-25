NBA Approves Expansion Process For Teams In Las Vegas And Seattle

NBA moves closer to expansion with Las Vegas and Seattle bids.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner is Adam Silver presents Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (not pictured) with the Michael Jordan Trophy for winning the most valuable player award for the 2024-25 season before game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The NBA has taken its first real step toward expansion, and it’s all but confirmed. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Board of Governors has approved a vote to explore expansion bids in Las Vegas and Seattle, with expected franchise prices landing between $7 billion and $10 billion.

That number alone tells you how serious this is.

And if you’ve followed this story even casually, we know this has been coming for a while. League insiders have been saying the same thing for months, maybe even years, expansion is not a question of if, it’s when. Now you’re finally seeing that ‘when’ takes shape.

The league starts evaluating bids next, ownership groups step in, and over the next few months, we’ll see who is actually ready to pay that kind of money. Because this isn’t just about adding teams, it’s about adding two of the most expensive franchises in sports history.

Las Vegas has turned into a full-on sports city. The Sin City already has the NFL, the NHL, major events all year, and the NBA has already tested the market through Summer League. Seattle, on the other hand, feels unfinished without a team, with the SuperSonics leaving in 2008.

This expansion feels bigger than the previous ones, though. Because this isn’t just about adding teams, it’s about reshaping the league.

Once the NBA hits 32 teams, everything shifts. Conferences, schedules, travel, even rivalries. Right now, both Las Vegas and Seattle would slot into the Western Conference, which creates an imbalance. You can’t run a 17-team conference, so something has to give.

That’s where Minnesota and Memphis come in. One of those teams will move East. Minnesota feels like the obvious choice, just based on geography and travel alone. They already log some of the longest miles in the league, and moving them to the East would cut that down while creating cleaner rivalries with teams like Chicago and Milwaukee.

Memphis is also an option, though not as widely expected.

Then there’s the expansion draft, which, honestly, is going to be fascinating. Teams will protect a set number of players, likely around eight, and the new franchises get to pick from the rest. Only one player per team, contracts carry over, and you suddenly have two brand-new rosters forming almost overnight.

Still, there’s a timeline to this. This vote doesn’t create teams immediately. It opens the door. A second vote later in 2026 would finalize everything, and if all goes smoothly, both teams would likely debut in the 2028-29 season.

It might sound far away, but the process moves faster once it begins.

The league has made its intent clear. The money is there, and the cities are ready. Now it comes down to execution over the next few months.

And if you’re watching this unfold, especially from Seattle, you know what this means. The return of a franchise, the reset of the league’s structure, and a shift that will impact every team.

This isn’t speculation anymore. The NBA Expansion is happening.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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