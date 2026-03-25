LeBron James Admits He Doesn’t Get Favorable Calls Anymore; Calls Out Inconsistent Officiating

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, while an extremely versatile offensive player, is widely known for his ability to attack downhill. Given his strong frame and elite athleticism, James has earned considerable success in scoring the ball using this approach.

Typically, players who ruthlessly attack the basket are rewarded for taking contact while going to the rim with free throws. However, LeBron James had to admit that he doesn’t get favorable calls anymore. While reacting to Steve Nash‘s comments on Austin Reaves‘ reduced free-throw attempts on the “Mind the Game” podcast, James joked:

“I don’t get nothing. S–t, I wish I’d get some fouls called. F–k. It would be nice to get to the free-throw line.”

Reaves joked about James being dealt a hard foul early in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers superstar broke down the play, adding:

“Bro, he nearly punched me in the stomach. It was like an open hand.”

During the game against the Pelicans earlier in March, James posted 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 8-12 from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line. While these are solid numbers, when considering the physical defense played against James, there may be some room to dispute whether the officials are missing these calls.

Monday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons was another example of the officials missing foul calls on the Lakers. With LeBron James repeatedly being hacked while attacking downhill, there is good reason to doubt what the officials are seeing.

Refs REFUSE to call a foul for LeBron 😭 pic.twitter.com/qGCCPqV4vO — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 23, 2026

LeBron James has already expressed his discontent with referees and their inconsistencies. On the podcast, he reiterated this, shedding light on another instance when the officials were inconsistent in their approach to calling fouls.

“They don’t know. Like, the extended arm drive is so inconsistent depending on who you are,” James stated. “I was watching, when we played Boston recently, Jaylen Brown, probably about three times get into our players, wide open, and no call. Then, we’re down 18 in the fourth, he does it, and they call it a foul.”

It is interesting for LeBron James to use Jaylen Brown as an example, especially since the Celtics superstar has been equally critical of officiating this season. Regardless, the shared sentiment only indicates how prevalent and concerning such an irregularity is.

For his career, James averages 7.4 free throw attempts per game. During his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ trips to the charity stripe were at their highest, averaging 9.0 per game. However, after his first season with the Lakers, there was a notable dip.

In his eight seasons with the Lakers, James has averaged only 5.8 free-throw attempts per game, with this year’s average of 5.0 being among the lowest of his career.

The fact that superstars receive a favorable whistle is well-documented. For a large portion of his career, even LeBron James has benefited from this. At the current juncture, however, it is blatantly obvious that the treatment has changed.